Super Bowl 2021: Updated Odds and Predictions for NFL Championship Game

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are viewed as the favorites to win Super Bowl 55, but he is far from the only quarterback with title-winning experience in the 14-team playoff field.

Five other quarterbacks entered into the postseason are previous Super Bowl champions. Four of them reside in the NFC bracket, and Ben Roethlisberger is the other one in the AFC.

While the easy Super Bowl bet will be the Chiefs because of their recent championship triumph and spot atop the NFL, there has not been a repeat champion since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

The AFC field may not have the same abundance of Super Bowl winners than the NFC, but there are a few young signal-callers who are capable of leading their teams to playoff upsets to get to Tampa.

Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Kansas City (+220; bet $100 to win $220)

Green Bay (+450)

Buffalo (+700)

New Orleans (+700)

Tampa Bay (+1000)

Baltimore (+1200)

Seattle (+1300)

Pittsburgh (+2200)

Tennessee (+2800)

Los Angeles Rams (+3000)

Indianapolis (+4000)

Cleveland (+5000)

Chicago (+8000)

Washington (+8000)

Super Bowl Prediction

Buffalo vs. Seattle

The Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks are peaking at the right time to make runs to the Super Bowl.

Buffalo has not lost since the "Hail Mary" completed by Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. If you take that result away, the Bills have not lost since Week 6 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have formed one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL, and it is one that can challenge the connection of Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.

Allen has effectively used other players in the passing game lately, and he just got John Brown back from injured reserve.

With Brown, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie supporting Diggs, Allen has enough speed and toughness across the middle to match Kansas City's firepower.

Sean McDermott's side also played strong defense down the stretch. It held the Pittsburgh Steelers to 15 points in a Week 14 game that gave the Bills the edge in the race for the AFC's No. 2 seed.

The Bills followed that up by holding the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots to 28 combined points. They held the Miami Dolphins to six first-half points on Sunday when most of their first-team players were on the field.

Buffalo has a single loss at home to Kansas City, and it would not have to leave home until the AFC Championship Game if the Chiefs make it that far.

Kansas City thrived on the ground in its regular-season victory over Buffalo, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire is injured. The rookie running back had 161 yards on 26 carries in Week 6.

If Buffalo's defense contains Kansas City's top offensive weapons, Allen may have a chance to take the lead through his abundance of wideouts to clinch a Super Bowl berth.

Seattle followed a similar blueprint as the Bills to claim the NFC West title and the No. 3 seed in the conference.

Pete Carroll's team won six of its final seven games, and it passed the toughest test of that stretch by holding the Los Angeles Rams to nine points.

Since their Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks have not conceded more than 24 points to any opponent. It held five opponents under 20 points in that span.

DK Metcalf serves as Russell Wilson's top option, but the Seahawks quarterback has been able to spread the ball around lately to Tyler Lockett and a handful of other players.

On Sunday, Wilson completed a pass to six different players, and in Week 16, he picked out five teammates more than once.

Seattle may have a favorable path to the NFC Championship Game since it faces a Rams team with uncertainty at quarterback because of Jared Goff's injury status.

A meeting with the New Orleans Saints may favor the Seahawks as well if Wilson can outduel Drew Brees inside the Superdome. Wilson and Brees recorded the same yards per pass total, but Wilson had close to 20 more yards per game.

Wilson has three playoff road victories, and the Seahawks played within one score of their opponent in four other road postseason contests.

If Seattle's defense keeps Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in check in a potential NFC Championship Game, Wilson may have enough room to create a few more scoring plays.

Seattle and Buffalo do have some recent history going in their favor, as four top seeds have been eliminated before the Super Bowl in the last four years.

If they can take advantage of certain matchups prior to the conference championship round and outclass the top seeds with their well-rounded offenses and strong defenses, the Bills and Seahawks may be headed to Tampa.

