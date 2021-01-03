Video: Stephen Curry Drops Career-High 62 Points in Warriors' Win over Blazers

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors' dynasty may be nearing an end, but Stephen Curry isn't ready to give up his label as one of the NBA's most dynamic scorers.

Curry dropped a career-high 62 points as the Warriors outpaced the Portland Trail Blazers 137-122 on Sunday night. His previous best was 54 points against the New York Knicks in February 2013. The two-time MVP shot 18-of-31 from the field and 8-of-16 from the perimeter. He also made all but one of his 19 free-throw attempts.

Klay Thompson alluded to his own 60-point outing in 2016:

Others around the league reacted to the performance:

Whether fair or not, some were always going to view this season as some sort of referendum on Curry. Thompson is out for the second straight season, and Draymond Green is on the wrong end of the aging curve.

The Warriors roster is in a far different state than when the team was enjoying a run of five straight NBA Finals and three titles. As a result, Curry is forced to carry the squad to a degree he largely didn't have to before.

Blazers star Damian Lillard explained how opposing teams can now guard Curry higher up the court, preventing him from enjoying his usual space from beyond the arc.

Curry turns 33 in March, so his best years might be behind him. Based on Sunday night, he remains perfectly capable of torching an opponent's defense. This was Steph at his most devastating.

Unless the six-time All-Star can do this every night, 2020-21 still promises to be a difficult season for Golden State. The same Blazers team hammered them 123-98 on Friday night, and they suffered heavy losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

But lowered expectations should allow fans to enjoy Curry without viewing everything through the prism of how it will translate to the playoffs and a possible Finals matchup. As much fun as contending for championships every year can be, sometimes it's better to simply sit back and enjoy the show.