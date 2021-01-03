    Video: Stephen Curry Drops Career-High 62 Points in Warriors' Win over Blazers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors' dynasty may be nearing an end, but Stephen Curry isn't ready to give up his label as one of the NBA's most dynamic scorers.

    Curry dropped a career-high 62 points as the Warriors outpaced the Portland Trail Blazers 137-122 on Sunday night. His previous best was 54 points against the New York Knicks in February 2013. The two-time MVP shot 18-of-31 from the field and 8-of-16 from the perimeter. He also made all but one of his 19 free-throw attempts.

    Klay Thompson alluded to his own 60-point outing in 2016:

    Others around the league reacted to the performance:

    Whether fair or not, some were always going to view this season as some sort of referendum on Curry. Thompson is out for the second straight season, and Draymond Green is on the wrong end of the aging curve.

    The Warriors roster is in a far different state than when the team was enjoying a run of five straight NBA Finals and three titles. As a result, Curry is forced to carry the squad to a degree he largely didn't have to before.

    Blazers star Damian Lillard explained how opposing teams can now guard Curry higher up the court, preventing him from enjoying his usual space from beyond the arc.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Curry turns 33 in March, so his best years might be behind him. Based on Sunday night, he remains perfectly capable of torching an opponent's defense. This was Steph at his most devastating.

    Unless the six-time All-Star can do this every night, 2020-21 still promises to be a difficult season for Golden State. The same Blazers team hammered them 123-98 on Friday night, and they suffered heavy losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

    But lowered expectations should allow fans to enjoy Curry without viewing everything through the prism of how it will translate to the playoffs and a possible Finals matchup. As much fun as contending for championships every year can be, sometimes it's better to simply sit back and enjoy the show.

    Related

      Klay Hypes Steph on Twitter After 62-Point Game

      Klay Hypes Steph on Twitter After 62-Point Game
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Klay Hypes Steph on Twitter After 62-Point Game

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Dame Rejects Idea He's Copying Steph's Game: 'This Is What I Do'

      Dame Rejects Idea He's Copying Steph's Game: 'This Is What I Do'
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Dame Rejects Idea He's Copying Steph's Game: 'This Is What I Do'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond: Wiseman Can Evolve into ‘Premier’ NBA Player

      Draymond: Wiseman Can Evolve into ‘Premier’ NBA Player
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Draymond: Wiseman Can Evolve into ‘Premier’ NBA Player

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Paul Westphal Dies at 70

      Former NBA player and coaching legend died today after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year

      Paul Westphal Dies at 70
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Paul Westphal Dies at 70

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report