Mitchell Trubisky Rumors: Bears, QB Will Not Discuss Future Until After Season

The Chicago Bears are keeping quiet about their long-term plans for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Fox NFL reporter Peter Schrager reported Sunday both the team and Trubisky's camp will "not discuss anything" about his status until after the season.

Chicago declined the fifth-year option on Trubisky's rookie deal earlier this year, making him a free agent after the season. Yet the 2017 No. 2 overall pick has started the last six games for the Bears and will lead the team into a playoff matchup against the New Orleans Saints next weekend.

His performance may dictate whether the team welcomes him back for the 2021 season.

In his final six starts of the regular season, Trubisky passed for 1,495 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, but the Bears went 3-3 over that stretch and backed into the playoffs following a Week 17 home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The North Carolina product didn't do much to impress in his season finale, going 33-of-42 with 252 yards and one interception. Trubisky didn't have one game this season with a QBR higher than 86.

Yet Chicago doesn't have many options at quarterback as is.

Last offseason's trade for Nick Foles didn't provide the club with a savior, and there's no other long-term options at the position currently on the roster. The free-agent class this spring doesn't offer much relief, either.

Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cam Newton, Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston headline this year's quarterback class, though Dak Prescott may become available if he's unable to reach a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Either way, the Bears aren't ready to commit to anyone until after the season. Even if that means trusting Trubisky on a game-by-game basis.