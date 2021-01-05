The Perfect Landing Spot for Biggest Names of 2020 MLB Free-Agent Class

0 of 10

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The arrival of the new year also more or less marked two months since the 2020-21 Major League Baseball offseason began. And yet, the free-agent market is still loaded with talent.

Setting aside for a moment the many, mostly complicated reasons for why that's the case, we thought we'd offer a fresh look at the perfect fits for the top 10 free agents available.

We went looking for ideal matches between teams' needs and the given player's presumed priorities: getting paid, having a chance to win and, of course, the right conditions to perform well.

Let's count 'em down.