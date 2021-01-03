Video: Bills' Stefon Diggs Flosses Teeth on Sideline During Game vs. Dolphins

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

When things are going well on the field, you can get away with doing just about anything on the sidelines.

That's good for Stefon Diggs, who was spotted flossing on the bench during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins (no, not the dance).

We don't know what the Buffalo Bills wide receiver had to eat before the game, but clearly something was caught in his teeth.

The Bills have time to relax after clinching the AFC East for the first time since 1995. They entered Week 17 with five straight wins, while Diggs led the NFL with 120 receptions and 1,459 receiving yards going into the game.

While other players might be stressing on the final day of the regular season, Diggs has more important things to worry about...like personal hygiene.