2021 NFL Free Agents: Top Rumors, Speculation and PredictionsJanuary 3, 2021
2021 NFL Free Agents: Top Rumors, Speculation and Predictions
Around a year after there was a historic wide receiver draft class, the NFL is set for a remarkable free-agent class of receivers as well. Headlined by Kenny Golladay, Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin, big money and big decisions will need to be made when free agency opens March 17.
You can't have a pass-catcher without a pass-thrower, and two familiar names have already begun circulating at quarterback. Two first-round picks from the past four years, Dwayne Haskins (2019, No. 15) and Mitchell Trubisky (2017, No. 2), were given up on by their teams for 2021.
The Washington Football Team released Haskins ahead of Week 17, and the Chicago Bears declined Trubisky's fifth-year contract option in May. While the former has some interest, the latter has regained trust and could become a re-signing priority by beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to get into the playoffs.
With impending free-agent quarterbacks and wide receivers already being hotly discussed, buzz should only amplify as the regular season concludes, playoffs begin and the market's opening nears.
Haskins Gets Chance to Compete in Carolina
From draft day to his last day in Washington, Haskins' time with the Football Team was marked by parties. Unfortunately, the 16 games in between were marked by a 60.1 percent completion rate, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Two seasons after making money during his draft party, Haskins breached protocols by attending a birthday party and is now set to meet the open market. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there are numerous teams eager to greet him.
Rapoport's sources indicated that the Carolina Panthers are the most visibly interested organization. At 5-10 and with potentially just one year left on Teddy Bridgewater's contract, first-year head coach Matt Rhule may look to stock his quarterback room with upside.
Past Bridgewater, the team has two unproven 25-year-old signal-callers, P.J. Walker and Will Grier. Both two years older and neither with anything near Haskins' draft pedigree, Carolina should enjoy low risk and the prospect, however slim, of a mighty reward by letting Haskins compete for a role this offseason.
Trubisky Controls His Fate in Chicago
In a vacuum, Trubisky is uninspiring. Relative to today's Nick Foles, he's a prodigal wonder. From being benched after the first three games to starting the final six, The Chicago Bears' previously declined 26-year-old QB should be receiving an offer sheet.
Well past the days at the Pro Bowl and hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the 31-year-old Foles completed 67.3 percent of his passes for four touchdowns, four interceptions and an 81.6 quarterback rating over his past four starts with the Chicago Bears. Trubisky, by contrast, has completed 72.4 percent for seven touchdowns, two interceptions and a 108.5 rating over his past four.
At 6-2 when Trubisky starts and 2-5 with Foles this season, the 2017 draft's No. 2 overall pick's late-season surge has the offense clicking and the Bears in playoff contention. Barring a catastrophic meltdown from the quarterback against Green Bay, it should be clear to Chicago that a mobile, streaky Biscuit is better than most alternatives.
And according to Schefter's league sources, this late run has been enough for the Bears "to consider re-signing him."
3 Elite Wide Receivers, 2 New Homes
There were a staggering 37 receivers drafted in 2020 (seven of whom enter Week 17 ranked in the top 50 for receiving yards). And for teams that did not successfully address their pass-catching needs, three standout candidates will be available this offseason.
Each under 28 and boasting performances worthy of top-dollar offers, Golladay (27), Robinson (27) and Godwin (24) remain uncertainties past the 2020 playoffs. While all three have expressed interest in long-term extensions (and disinterest in the franchise tag), their teams face difficult budgetary decisions.
Upwards of $16 million per year and easily into the $20 million range, the open market should be kind to each highly touted pass-catcher.
Having ended a 13-year playoff drought, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely to exhaust options to retain Godwin. Conversely, the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears may decide they have too many holes to fill to afford a top receiver. If so, teams like the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens will be making calls.