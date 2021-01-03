2021 NFL Free Agents: Top Rumors, Speculation and Predictions

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Around a year after there was a historic wide receiver draft class, the NFL is set for a remarkable free-agent class of receivers as well. Headlined by Kenny Golladay, Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin, big money and big decisions will need to be made when free agency opens March 17.

You can't have a pass-catcher without a pass-thrower, and two familiar names have already begun circulating at quarterback. Two first-round picks from the past four years, Dwayne Haskins (2019, No. 15) and Mitchell Trubisky (2017, No. 2), were given up on by their teams for 2021.

The Washington Football Team released Haskins ahead of Week 17, and the Chicago Bears declined Trubisky's fifth-year contract option in May. While the former has some interest, the latter has regained trust and could become a re-signing priority by beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to get into the playoffs.

With impending free-agent quarterbacks and wide receivers already being hotly discussed, buzz should only amplify as the regular season concludes, playoffs begin and the market's opening nears.