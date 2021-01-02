No. 7 Tennessee Upset by Unranked Alabama 71-63 in SEC Action

Caitie McMekin/Associated Press

Alabama senior guard John Petty Jr. scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting to lead the unranked Crimson Tide to a 71-63 road win over No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

The Crimson Tide took a 31-29 halftime edge and led by as many as 14 points in the second half en route to leading the final 20 minutes wire-to-wire.

Petty and freshman guard Joshua Primo combined for 14 points during a 19-6 run that gave Alabama a 50-36 lead. Primo, who hit three three-pointers, ended the game with 11 points.

Tennessee cut the Alabama lead to as few as six points after freshman guard Keon Johnson's layup with 56 seconds left, but that bucket was the Vols' last one of the game.

The Volunteers went cold from the field, hitting just 31.8 percent of their field goals (4-of-21 from three-point range). They also ended the night without a fast-break point, while Alabama finished with nine.

Redshirt junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. led the Vols with 16 points, and sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi added 13.

The 7-1 Vols will look to bounce back at home against Arkansas on Wednesday. The 7-3 Crimson Tide will host Florida on Tuesday.