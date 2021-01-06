Jalen Reagor, Isaiah Simmons and NFL Rookie Busts Who Should Shine in Year 2

1 of 6

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Drafted: No. 3 Overall



Viewed as the top cornerback on most boards going into the 2020 draft, Jeff Okudah went within the top three as a potential difference-maker for the Detroit Lions pass defense, which gave up the most yards and sixth-most touchdowns for the 2019 season.



Instead, Okudah had a rough injury-riddled rookie term, and the Lions didn't see an improvement in coverage, allowing the third-most yards and the most touchdowns this season.

Okudah recorded 47 tackles, four for loss, two pass breakups and an interception. While that doesn't seem terrible, the Ohio State product struggled mightily in coverage, surrendering two touchdowns, a 77.4 percent completion rate and a 118 passer rating when targeted.

Furthermore, Okudah saw a defensive snap count reduction and didn't start in Weeks 10 and 11. He missed the following two games with a shoulder injury and then opted to undergo season-ending groin surgery.

Nevertheless, former Lions head coach Matt Patricia saw positive signs from Okudah midway through the 2020 season (h/t SI.com's Logan Lamorandier):

"Jeff, I think he's improved every week. And really part of it has been the technique and the fundamentals, things like that. But, really now we're starting to get into a little bit more awareness, a little bit more game-plan-type plays, things that repeat throughout the course of the season, kind of get his vision to open up a little bit more and see a bigger part of the field."

Perhaps a change in the coaching ranks could help Okudah carry some momentum into his second year. He's a solid tackler who showed slight flashes of his ball skills. Under a new staff, the former Buckeye may take a significant leap in 2021.