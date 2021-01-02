4-Star CB Prospect, 'Space Jam 2' Actor Ceyair Wright Commits to USC

Source: 247Sports

Cornerback Ceyair Wright, who also has a budding acting career, will continue to play football in college after committing to USC.

Wright announced his decision to play for the Trojans on Saturday during NBC's All-American Bowl Declaration Show.

Wright grabbed national headlines in 2019 when he was cast as LeBron James' son in Space Jam 2.

"It's been amazing. It's still crazy thinking about it," Wright told Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times in August 2019. "It's a dream come true."

Wright has previously done work on television shows, including Training Day, Instant Mom, Life in Pieces and 2 Broke Girls.

On the football field, Wright is considered one of the best athletes in the 2021 recruiting class. He's rated as a 4-star prospect, the sixth-best cornerback and No. 77 overall prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports offered this scouting report in February for Wright:

"Long, athletic frame with very good top-end speed. Track background. Clocked a 10.84 100 and ran on state-winning 4x400 relay team as a junior and that speed translates well to the football field. Long arms, good ball awareness and build for press coverage. Shows playmaking skill at receiver and in the return game but upside looks highest as a cover corner."

Jerry Phillips, one of Wright's high school football coaches at Loyola High School, told Andrew Mentock in a Bleacher Report interview that the young man's career as an actor in some ways helps him adapt on the field.

"He's used to processing so many different roles and being different people," Phillips said. "He has to go from one acting gig to the next. For him in football, you can almost see that's what he's doing. It's seamless for him."

Given the potential off-field aspirations that Wright has ahead of him, landing at USC is a natural fit. The Los Angeles native will be able to stay around the movie and television scene while also playing football for the Trojans.

USC head coach Clay Helton and his staff will be happy to have Wright lining up in the secondary. The Trojans haven't finished higher than 38th nationally in points allowed per game since 2013.

Wright is an incredible athlete who is refining his football skills. If USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams can help develop his in-game talent, the prospect could star for the reigning Pac-12 South Division champions.