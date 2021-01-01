    No. 9 Georgia Ends No. 8 Cincinnati's Undefeated Season with 2021 Peach Bowl Win

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2021

    Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates his touchdown catch against Cincinnati during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Georgia handed Cincinnati its first loss of the season with a 24-21 come-from-behind win in the Peach Bowl.

    The Bulldogs overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, pulling ahead with a game-winning field goal from Jack Podlesny from 53 yards out.

    JT Daniels totaled 392 passing yards in the win (8-2) Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, leading the go-ahead drive with less than two minutes remaining on the clock.

    Cincinnati appeared to be in control for much of the game, building a 21-10 lead early in the second half.

    Georgia picked up its play over the final two quarters, with the offense scoring 12 unanswered points. The defense came through to force a late punt and then sealed the win with a safety as time expired.

    Kirby Smart has led Georgia to wins in New Year's Six bowl games in three of the last four years.

    Desmond Ridder had two touchdown passes to keep Cincinnati competitive, but the squad couldn't complete its first undefeated season in school history.

                  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Notable Performances

    JT Daniels, QB, UGA: 26-of-38, 392 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

    Zamir White, RB, UGA: 11 carries, 39 rushing yards, 1 TD

    George Pickens, WR, UGA: 7 catches, 135 receiving yards, 1 TD

    Desmond Ridder, QB, CIN: 24-of-37, 206 passing yards, 2 TDs

    Jerome Ford, RB, CIN: 8 carries, 97 rushing yards, 1 TD

    Josh Whyle, TE, CIN: 3 catches, 35 receiving yards, 1 TD

                 

    Cincinnati Proves Itself Even in Loss

    The resume said Cincinnati was an elite team coming into the game, but its non-Power Five status meant the eye test was enough to keep the squad out of playoff contention.

    The Bearcats answered any questions on New Year's Day, though.

    Ridder was outstanding at quarterback early, making quality throws while buying extra time with his legs:

    The offense also benefited from some big plays on the ground, none more important than the 79-yard touchdown from Jerome Ford:

    With starting running back Gerrid Doaks out with a leg injury, Ford's production was extremely important.

    Outside the long run, however, things weren't quite as smooth over the final two quarters. It put the pressure on the defense, which was mostly able to pick up the slack.

    Cincinnati entered the day ranked No. 6 in the country in points allowed per game, and the unit didn't disappoint against Georgia.

    The Bearcats forced two turnovers and held Georgia to just 1-of-11 on third downs, preventing long drives while keeping points off the board.

    Georgia usually loves running the ball but managed just 1.9 yards per carry.

    It still wasn't enough for Cincinnati to pull out a victory, but the team showed it was just as good as a Power Five program.

              

    JT Daniels Overcomes Early Mistakes to Key Georgia Victory

    In just the fourth game of the season for Daniels, the quarterback showed plenty of upside.

    The deep ball was especially impressive in this one, as he completed multiple 50-yard passes:

    He found George Pickens several times down the field while his agility was on display to avoid a massive pass rush from Cincinnati.

    There was some cause for concern early, with the pressure causing two red-zone turnovers. The mistakes were massive and kept the game close, even though UGA outgained Cincinnati by over 100 yards.

    Daniels kept his composure and led several key drives down the stretch.

    Zamir White provided help with a late touchdown to cut the deficit:

    Despite failing to punch it another touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Georgia got an important field goal to make it 21-19.

    Podlesny then sealed the victory for the Bulldogs.

    Questions loomed about Georgia's motivation to play outside the College Football Playoff, but the overall fight showed the team wanted the win.

                 

    What's Next?

    Cincinnati will hope to build on its impressive season with nonconference games against Notre Dame and Indiana. The season is set to begin Sept. 4 against Miami (Ohio).

    Georgia will likely be among the top ranked teams in college football thanks to a lot of returning talent on offense. The squad will be tested in Week 1 next year with a game against Clemson on Sept. 4.

    Related

      Expert Predictions for CFP 🏆

      Breaking down the most pressing questions ahead of the College Football Playoff ✍️

      Expert Predictions for CFP 🏆
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Expert Predictions for CFP 🏆

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking the Top CFP Performances Ever 🤩

      The best individual and team performances we've seen since the Playoff started six years ago

      Ranking the Top CFP Performances Ever 🤩
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ranking the Top CFP Performances Ever 🤩

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report

      MSU Player Brags on IG About Brawl

      Malik Heath was seen kicking a Tulsa player during brawl at end of Armed Forces Bowl

      MSU Player Brags on IG About Brawl
      College Football logo
      College Football

      MSU Player Brags on IG About Brawl

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Orange Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Aggies vs. Tar Heels

      Orange Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Aggies vs. Tar Heels
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Orange Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Aggies vs. Tar Heels

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report