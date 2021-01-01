No. 9 Georgia Ends No. 8 Cincinnati's Undefeated Season with 2021 Peach Bowl Win

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Georgia handed Cincinnati its first loss of the season with a 24-21 come-from-behind win in the Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, pulling ahead with a game-winning field goal from Jack Podlesny from 53 yards out.

JT Daniels totaled 392 passing yards in the win (8-2) Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, leading the go-ahead drive with less than two minutes remaining on the clock.

Cincinnati appeared to be in control for much of the game, building a 21-10 lead early in the second half.

Georgia picked up its play over the final two quarters, with the offense scoring 12 unanswered points. The defense came through to force a late punt and then sealed the win with a safety as time expired.

Kirby Smart has led Georgia to wins in New Year's Six bowl games in three of the last four years.

Desmond Ridder had two touchdown passes to keep Cincinnati competitive, but the squad couldn't complete its first undefeated season in school history.

Notable Performances

JT Daniels, QB, UGA: 26-of-38, 392 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Zamir White, RB, UGA: 11 carries, 39 rushing yards, 1 TD

George Pickens, WR, UGA: 7 catches, 135 receiving yards, 1 TD

Desmond Ridder, QB, CIN: 24-of-37, 206 passing yards, 2 TDs

Jerome Ford, RB, CIN: 8 carries, 97 rushing yards, 1 TD

Josh Whyle, TE, CIN: 3 catches, 35 receiving yards, 1 TD

Cincinnati Proves Itself Even in Loss

The resume said Cincinnati was an elite team coming into the game, but its non-Power Five status meant the eye test was enough to keep the squad out of playoff contention.

The Bearcats answered any questions on New Year's Day, though.

Ridder was outstanding at quarterback early, making quality throws while buying extra time with his legs:

The offense also benefited from some big plays on the ground, none more important than the 79-yard touchdown from Jerome Ford:

With starting running back Gerrid Doaks out with a leg injury, Ford's production was extremely important.

Outside the long run, however, things weren't quite as smooth over the final two quarters. It put the pressure on the defense, which was mostly able to pick up the slack.

Cincinnati entered the day ranked No. 6 in the country in points allowed per game, and the unit didn't disappoint against Georgia.

The Bearcats forced two turnovers and held Georgia to just 1-of-11 on third downs, preventing long drives while keeping points off the board.

Georgia usually loves running the ball but managed just 1.9 yards per carry.

It still wasn't enough for Cincinnati to pull out a victory, but the team showed it was just as good as a Power Five program.

JT Daniels Overcomes Early Mistakes to Key Georgia Victory

In just the fourth game of the season for Daniels, the quarterback showed plenty of upside.

The deep ball was especially impressive in this one, as he completed multiple 50-yard passes:

He found George Pickens several times down the field while his agility was on display to avoid a massive pass rush from Cincinnati.

There was some cause for concern early, with the pressure causing two red-zone turnovers. The mistakes were massive and kept the game close, even though UGA outgained Cincinnati by over 100 yards.

Daniels kept his composure and led several key drives down the stretch.

Zamir White provided help with a late touchdown to cut the deficit:

Despite failing to punch it another touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Georgia got an important field goal to make it 21-19.

Podlesny then sealed the victory for the Bulldogs.

Questions loomed about Georgia's motivation to play outside the College Football Playoff, but the overall fight showed the team wanted the win.

What's Next?

Cincinnati will hope to build on its impressive season with nonconference games against Notre Dame and Indiana. The season is set to begin Sept. 4 against Miami (Ohio).

Georgia will likely be among the top ranked teams in college football thanks to a lot of returning talent on offense. The squad will be tested in Week 1 next year with a game against Clemson on Sept. 4.