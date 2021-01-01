Report: Saints' Alvin Kamara Fined $5K for Christmas-Themed Cleats in 6 TD Game

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Alvin Kamara's historic six-touchdown performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day wound up costing him money for violating the NFL's uniform policy.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the New Orleans Saints star was fined $5,000 for wearing red and green cleats in the 52-33 win.

Kamara seemed well aware a potential fine was coming, so he pledged to turn the NFL's discipline into a moment of kindness for charity:

The NFL has relaxed some of its uniform policy requirements for players, but the adjustments don't apply to the actual game. Darren Rovell reported for ESPN in 2017 that players can wear personalized cleats during warmups and pregame and provided "greater flexibility on cleat color" during games.

Despite the league's openness to allowing players to show more personality with their uniforms, Kamara's Christmas-themed cleats didn't fall under that rubric.

Regardless, Kamara will get the last laugh since he turned in a performance for the ages. The 25-year-old tied Ernie Nevers' NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a game. The Saints' win also clinched the NFC South title for the fourth straight year.