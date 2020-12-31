Brodie Lee Jr. Named AEW's TNT Champion for Life to Honor Late Father Jon Huber

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW retired the current iteration of the TNT Championship belt and named Brodie Lee Jr. the TNT Champion for Life in honor of his father, Brodie Lee, who died Dec. 26 from a non-COVID-19 related lung issue.

Lee was the second-ever TNT Champion, defeating Cody Rhodes in August. Cody then beat Lee to recapture the belt in an October 7 Dog Collar match, which marked Lee's last time in the ring. Lee fell ill that month and was soon hospitalized.

AEW paid tribute to Lee during the entirety of Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. Lee's wife, Amanda, and sons, Brodie and Nolan, were in attendance.

Brodie Lee Jr. played a crucial role in helping Adam "Hangman" Page and the Beaver Boys defeat Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Ortiz and Santana of the Inner Circle on Wednesday. He hit MJF over the head with a kendo stick, helping the Page-led team eventually win the match.

On the Dynamite aftershow, Tony Schiavone said that the TNT title would continue on, but the belt would be redesigned. Current TNT champ Darby Allin will defend the title against Brian Cage on Jan. 13.