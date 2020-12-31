    Brodie Lee Jr. Named AEW's TNT Champion for Life to Honor Late Father Jon Huber

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 1, 2021

    Credit: All Elite Wrestling

    AEW retired the current iteration of the TNT Championship belt and named Brodie Lee Jr. the TNT Champion for Life in honor of his father, Brodie Lee, who died Dec. 26 from a non-COVID-19 related lung issue. 

    Lee was the second-ever TNT Champion, defeating Cody Rhodes in August. Cody then beat Lee to recapture the belt in an October 7 Dog Collar match, which marked Lee's last time in the ring. Lee fell ill that month and was soon hospitalized.

    AEW paid tribute to Lee during the entirety of Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. Lee's wife, Amanda, and sons, Brodie and Nolan, were in attendance.

    Brodie Lee Jr. played a crucial role in helping Adam "Hangman" Page and the Beaver Boys defeat Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Ortiz and Santana of the Inner Circle on Wednesday. He hit MJF over the head with a kendo stick, helping the Page-led team eventually win the match.

    On the Dynamite aftershow, Tony Schiavone said that the TNT title would continue on, but the belt would be redesigned. Current TNT champ Darby Allin will defend the title against Brian Cage on Jan. 13.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      AEW Dynamite's Tribute Show Honoring Brodie Lee Beats WWE NXT in Ratings Battle

      AEW Dynamite's Tribute Show Honoring Brodie Lee Beats WWE NXT in Ratings Battle
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      AEW Dynamite's Tribute Show Honoring Brodie Lee Beats WWE NXT in Ratings Battle

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking the Best Matches of 2020 👊

      Boneyard match. Young Bucks vs. Omega and Page. We look back at our favorite WWE and AEW matches of the year 📲

      Ranking the Best Matches of 2020 👊
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Ranking the Best Matches of 2020 👊

      Kevin Berge
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading AEW Dynamite 📝

      🙏 Wrestlers remember Jon Huber 🏆 Tony Khan gives Brodie Jr. TNT title 📲 Full grades and recap in app

      Grading AEW Dynamite 📝
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Grading AEW Dynamite 📝

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      AEW, Jon Moxley, More Honor Brodie Lee with Video Tributes on Dynamite

      AEW, Jon Moxley, More Honor Brodie Lee with Video Tributes on Dynamite
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      AEW, Jon Moxley, More Honor Brodie Lee with Video Tributes on Dynamite

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report