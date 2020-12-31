Report: Pacers' T.J. Warren out Indefinitely After Surgery on Foot Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers small forward T.J. Warren is set to undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot and will remain out indefinitely, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 27-year-old was held out of Thursday's 119-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Through four games this season, Warren has posted 15.5 points per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.

Warren's absence likely means more playing time for Kelan Martin and JaKarr Sampson.

The former Phoenix Suns forward was a revelation for Indiana during the NBA bubble last season, averaging 31.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his final six games of the regular season, including a 53-point outing against the Philadelphia 76ers.

His hot streak continued in the playoffs as he poured in 20 points per night.

It wasn't enough at the time—the Miami Heat swept the Pacers in four games during the first round—yet it gave the team a solid secondary scoring option to pair with Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt.

Now that plan is on hold.

Warren had been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot prior to his latest injury. It seems the Pacers (4-1) will give him as much time as he needs to fully heal before putting him back on the court.