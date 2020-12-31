    Tulsa vs. Mississippi State Brawl at 2020 Armed Forces Bowl Caught on Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2020

    Members of Tulsa and Mississippi State fight after time runs out in the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
    Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

    Tulsa and Mississippi State did not wish each other a happy New Year at the conclusion of Thursday's Armed Forces Bowl, which the Bulldogs won 28-26.

    Instead, the teams engaged in a massive brawl:

    This is never what you want to see after a game, especially when it marks the end of the teams' seasons. There will surely be punishments and potentially suspensions for the key figures, as a number of individuals delivered punches and kicks.

    Not the ideal ending to an exciting game nor the year.

