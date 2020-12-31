Tulsa vs. Mississippi State Brawl at 2020 Armed Forces Bowl Caught on Video

Tulsa vs. Mississippi State Brawl at 2020 Armed Forces Bowl Caught on VideoDecember 31, 2020
Jim Cowsert/Associated Press
Tulsa and Mississippi State did not wish each other a happy New Year at the conclusion of Thursday's Armed Forces Bowl, which the Bulldogs won 28-26.
Instead, the teams engaged in a massive brawl:
This is never what you want to see after a game, especially when it marks the end of the teams' seasons. There will surely be punishments and potentially suspensions for the key figures, as a number of individuals delivered punches and kicks.
Not the ideal ending to an exciting game nor the year.
