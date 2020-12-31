    Ohio State's Ryan Day: Says 'Full Strength Is a Floating Target' Amid COVID-19

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2020

    Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, right, is congratulated by head coach Ryan Day, left, after being named most valuable player following the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Ohio State defeated Northwestern 22-10. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters he's unsure how ready players who were forced to quarantine after having or being in close contact with another person who had COVID-19 will be for Friday's semifinal matchup with Clemson. 

    "Full strength is a floating target right now," Day said Thursday. "Those guys who come off quarantine and isolation, they have a protocol to get back on the field. You don't just play football after not doing anything for nine or 10 days. All those guys we were missing for the last month are working their way back. We are getting a lot of guys back, but to say 100 percent, it's different. The good news is they're working their way back and getting stronger every day."

    The Buckeyes were without 22 players for the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern, most notably receiver Chris Olave and linebacker Baron Browning. 

          

