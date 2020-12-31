    James Harden Trade Rumors: Nets, Celtics, 76ers, Heat, Raptors Have Made Calls

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2020

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors are among the teams that have formally reached out to the Houston Rockets regarding a trade for James Harden.

    Brian Windhorst of ESPN also reported the Milwaukee Bucks approached Giannis Antetokounmpo with the idea of adding Harden amid an "internal conversation" before ultimately deciding to not move forward. 

    No trade appears close to being completed, with teams hesitant to meet the Rockets' understandably exorbitant asking price for a player of Harden's caliber. Harden has played brilliantly in each of Houston's first two games of the season (both losses), averaging 39.0 points, 12.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds despite clearly not being in peak condition.

    None of the teams mentioned are particularly surprising; the Raptors are the only team not on Harden's reported list of acceptable destinations. The Nets are viewed as his preferred landing spot, with Harden wanting to pair up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. However, the Sixers have been long seen as the most logical pairing, given they can offer the best player in return in Ben Simmons.

    For now, though, it appears likeliest that Harden remains a Rocket for the foreseeable future. The Sixers are off to a 3-1 start and have been steadfast in saying Simmons is not available in trade talks. The Nets lost a key piece of a potential trade package, Spencer Dinwiddie, for the season. It's unclear if the Celtics (Jaylen Brown) or Heat (Tyler Herro) would be willing to put their most logical, promising young player in a trade package.

    The Raptors are never afraid of taking risks, but it's hard to find a workable trade fit.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Unless Harden goes full Jimmy Butler, this situation may wind up stretching into next summer. 

    Related

      Early NBA Hot Takes 🌶️

      We've got one spicy take for every team a week into the new season ➡️

      Early NBA Hot Takes 🌶️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Early NBA Hot Takes 🌶️

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Why the Raptors Should Trade for Harden 🤯

      @Modakhil breaks down how sending James Harden to Toronto is a win-win for everybody ➡️

      Why the Raptors Should Trade for Harden 🤯
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Why the Raptors Should Trade for Harden 🤯

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Players Required to Wear Sensors for COVID-19 Contact Tracing

      Players Required to Wear Sensors for COVID-19 Contact Tracing
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Players Required to Wear Sensors for COVID-19 Contact Tracing

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Steve Nash Needs a Beer 😅

      Nets head coach after close win over Hawks: 'I definitely need a beer after this one'

      Steve Nash Needs a Beer 😅
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Steve Nash Needs a Beer 😅

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report