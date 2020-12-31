Report: Giannis Was Asked About James Harden Trade; Bucks Passed on Pursuit

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly ran the idea of potentially trading for Houston Rockets guard James Harden past reigning two-time NBA MVP and face of the franchise Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Bucks ultimately decided against pursuing Harden, who is by far the highest-profile player known to be on the trade block.

Houston is not obligated to trade Harden, who is under contract through at least next season, but his status has been a hot-button issue ever since ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in November that he turned down a contract extension offer from the Rockets and asked to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

While Harden's preferred destination is reportedly Brooklyn, Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon later reported that Harden is also open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or potentially other contenders.

The Bucks undoubtedly fit the description of contenders, as they have finished with the best record in the NBA in each of the past two seasons.

Playoff success has eluded Milwaukee, as it was ousted in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019 and the second round of the playoffs last season, but it can be argued that the Bucks are just one player away from going the distance.

Perhaps that player is guard Jrue Holiday, who the Bucks acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster trade during the offseason. In landing Holiday, the Bucks brought in a fourth player who has been named an All-Star at some point during their career, joining Giannis, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

The Bucks are off to something of a slow start this season at 2-3, and Holiday hasn't fully hit his stride yet, averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

With the aforementioned players plus Donte DiVincenzo, Bobby Portis and a host of other supporting cast members, however, the Bucks boast a deep and talented roster that may be enough to get them to the NBA Finals this season when all is said and done.

Acquiring Harden would have given the Bucks a legitimate second superstar and a player who has won the scoring title three years in a row with over 30 points per game.

It would also have meant the past three MVP winners would be on the same team, as Harden won it in 2018 before Giannis took the honors in back-to-back seasons.

It could have been an exciting partnership, but there is no guarantee Giannis and Harden would have co-existed, especially after things between Harden and high-profile teammates such as Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook went sour in Houston over the past couple of years.

Instead, the Bucks will try to do it with one superstar and a host of quality players around him, which has become the path less traveled in the NBA during an era of superteams.