Lakers News: Latest Reports on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Few players would feel the need to announce a call to action while holding season averages of 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists. But Anthony Davis isn't like most players.

He's a seven-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA first-teamer and one of the most unstoppable forces in the sport. So, in that context, it makes some sense to hear Davis say he thinks he can do more, especially with those comments coming after he managed just 13 points on 14 shots in Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I've got to be more aggressive, just go out there and score the basketball," Davis told reporters. "It's as simple as that: whatever it takes to win a game."

The Lakers upgraded their offensive firepower over the offseason, so they haven't needed to lean as heavily on Davis. His 15.0 field goals per game are the fewest he's averaged since his sophomore campaign of 2013-14.

He'll push the throttle down at some point, but perhaps this will help keep him fresh for the postseason—a potentially huge benefit given L.A.'s quick turnaround time from its Finals win. If that's the case, the Lakers might not want to rush to expand his workload.