Lakers News: Latest Reports on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram
It's good to be the champs.
The Los Angeles Lakers just recorded their third double-digit victory of the young season on Wednesday night, putting the perfect punctuation mark on LeBron James' 36th birthday. As icing on the cake, the King even made another entry into the NBA history books, which he's somehow made a hobby of over his legendary career.
We'll discuss James' latest historic feat and break down all the latest reports around the Purple and Gold here.
LeBron Goes for Double-Digits in Record 1,000th Consecutive Contest
Want to know how long it's been since the last time LeBron James was held to single digits? Here's a hint: It happened the same day that Bill Cowher resigned as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. George W. Bush was President. Beyonce's "Irreplaceable" topped the Billboard charts.
That's a long-winded way of saying it's been a hot minute—1,000 regular-season games, in fact.
A baby hook shot midway through the second quarter of the Lakers' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night put James into double figures for the 1,000th consecutive game. No one else has even approached that number, with the great Michael Jordan coming closest with 866.
"He deserves a lot of credit for being the consummate professional, using every technique that he can, being on the cutting edge of things," San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters. "So, his mental state along with his physical state really makes him very special, probably more than anybody who has ever played the game."
Anthony Davis Looks to Be More Aggressive
Few players would feel the need to announce a call to action while holding season averages of 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists. But Anthony Davis isn't like most players.
He's a seven-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA first-teamer and one of the most unstoppable forces in the sport. So, in that context, it makes some sense to hear Davis say he thinks he can do more, especially with those comments coming after he managed just 13 points on 14 shots in Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
"I've got to be more aggressive, just go out there and score the basketball," Davis told reporters. "It's as simple as that: whatever it takes to win a game."
The Lakers upgraded their offensive firepower over the offseason, so they haven't needed to lean as heavily on Davis. His 15.0 field goals per game are the fewest he's averaged since his sophomore campaign of 2013-14.
He'll push the throttle down at some point, but perhaps this will help keep him fresh for the postseason—a potentially huge benefit given L.A.'s quick turnaround time from its Finals win. If that's the case, the Lakers might not want to rush to expand his workload.
Brandon Ingram Says AD Trade Talks 'Killed' Lakers' Young Core
The blockbuster deal that brought the Brow to the Lakers was discussed ad nauseam long before it was officially brokered. L.A.'s young players—many of whom would eventually help facilitate the exchange—heard the chatter like everyone else.
It wasn't an easy thing to handle, as former No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram said on The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter of The Ringer.
"I know other guys around me, it killed them every day," Ingram said. "When you wake up and you see your name on Twitter, and the guys around me, they love Twitter. They love searching, putting in their names."
Ingram was one of several young players sent to the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis, and it's hard to think there are many regrets on either side of the deal. While Davis helped deliver a title in L.A., Ingram spent his first season in the Big Easy booking his first All-Star trip and taking home the Most Improved Player award.