AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Reaction, Highlights from Brodie Lee Tribute Show

Credit: All Elite Wrestling.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was originally going to be part of AEW's two-week celebration of the new year but after Brodie Lee died on December 26, it was turned into a tribute show.

Lee, real name Jon Huber, was the leader of The Dark Order and one way the company honored him was by having every match on the card include at least one member of the group.

Cody Rhodes and Orange Cassidy teamed up with 10 to take on Ricky Starks, Brian Cage and Will Hobbs while Chris Jericho provided commentary throughout the night.

We also saw Anna Jay and Tay Conti face Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford and much more. Since this week's episode is a tribute show to Lee, we have chosen to not grade the matches and instead, we will focus on recapping the action and how AEW paid tribute to Lee.

Let's take a look at everything from Wednesday's show.