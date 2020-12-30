AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Reaction, Highlights from Brodie Lee Tribute Show

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Reaction, Highlights from Brodie Lee Tribute ShowDecember 31, 2020
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was originally going to be part of AEW's two-week celebration of the new year but after Brodie Lee died on December 26, it was turned into a tribute show.
Lee, real name Jon Huber, was the leader of The Dark Order and one way the company honored him was by having every match on the card include at least one member of the group.
Cody Rhodes and Orange Cassidy teamed up with 10 to take on Ricky Starks, Brian Cage and Will Hobbs while Chris Jericho provided commentary throughout the night.
We also saw Anna Jay and Tay Conti face Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford and much more. Since this week's episode is a tribute show to Lee, we have chosen to not grade the matches and instead, we will focus on recapping the action and how AEW paid tribute to Lee.
Let's take a look at everything from Wednesday's show.
It's Wednesday. You Know What That Means
Dynamite opened with the entire roster on the stage. Jim Ross said Lee's signature catchphrase before they stood silent for a 10-bel salute. Lee's family was on the stage with the wrestlers and his son could be seen wearing a Dark Order mask.
We then cut to a video of Jon Moxley talking about how hard it was to come up with the right words to pay tribute to his friend. He talked about knowing Lee for over a decade and how they fought in bingo halls and stadiums together.
Mox spoke about how Lee always told him how much he loved being a father and closed by saying he loved Lee like a brother and will never forget him.
The first match kicked off shortly after with Matt Hardy and Private Party taking on Colt Cabana and The Young Bucks.