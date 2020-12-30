Ric Flair on Hypothetical Match vs. the Rock: They'd Need to 'Build New Arenas'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair heaped praise on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during an interview with comedian and actor Kevin Hart released Wednesday.

Appearing on LOL Network's Cold as Balls, Flair discussed The Rock after Hart brought his name up in conversation (beginning at the 5:38 mark):

Flair called Johnson "the deal," and when asked by Hart how things would have gone if he and The Rock wrestled each other in their prime, Flair said: "They would have had to build new arenas."

The Rock and Flair are widely considered two of the greatest performers in the history of the business and two of the biggest mainstream stars as well.

Flair's prime was in the 1980s, although he wrestled at a high level until 2009 and even had some matches in TNA in 2010 and 2011.

The Rock's time on top was far shorter than Flair's, but he made a massive impact on the business in the late 1990s and early 2000s. If not for the fact that he ceased being a full-time wrestler in 2003 to focus on acting, The Rock may have surpassed Flair's record of 16 world title reigns.

Flair and The Rock actually did face each other in a singles match on Raw in 2002 and in a tag team match at WrestleMania 20 in 2004 when Flair, Batista and Randy Orton beat The Rock and Mick Foley.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Those matches happened late in Flair's career, however, and shortly before The Rock made the move from the wrestling ring to be the big screen.

Given the fact that Flair and The Rock remain two of the most popular and well-known stars in the history of the wrestling business along with Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and John Cena, there is little doubt that a match between them at their respective peaks would have been one for the ages.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).