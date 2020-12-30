3 Quarterbacks the 49ers Should Look at in 2021 Offseason

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he envisioned Jimmy Garoppolo as the team's starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

"Yes, I do believe Jimmy is going to be our quarterback next year," Shanahan said, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner.

Garoppolo could lead the 49ers in their 2021 season opener, but it would not hurt the franchise if it explored other possibilities at the position in the offseason.

A handful of teams will be changing coaches and that could make some quarterbacks available that may not be on the market as of right now.

If the right situation arises for the 49ers to pounce on a starting quarterback, they could find an upgrade to Garoppolo, who has played a single full season during his time in the NFC West.

Even if Garoppolo is the starter next season, the 49ers could improve their quarterback room at some point in the 2021 NFL draft to land a better backup than Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard in case their No. 1 signal-caller gets hurt again.

Quarterbacks the 49ers Should Target In Offseason

Matthew Stafford

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford is under contract with the Detroit Lions until 2023, but there is a way the franchise can get out of the contract during the offseason.

A move of that stature would require a $24 million salary cap hit, but it would allow the Lions to have more money to spend to fix the many holes on their roster while starting over with a new quarterback and head coach.

If Stafford were to become available, the 49ers should take a serious look at the 32-year-old quarterback who may be hungry to play for a winner.

Stafford played in three playoff games since arriving in Detroit in 2009, and if he were to land in the Bay Area, he would immediately have a better chance to land a postseason berth than his situation in Detroit in 2021.

The 49ers would be able to surround Stafford with an abundance of offensive weapons that he rarely has had in Detroit, and the team's dominant rushing attack would take some pressure off the former No. 1 overall pick.

Stafford's numbers have decreased recently, but he still threw for over 3,700 passing yards in two of the last three seasons. He had seven straight 4,000-yard seasons from 2011-17.

If the Lions and Stafford break up, he could be persuaded to land with a Super Bowl contender instead of being part of another project.

The most important factor for the 49ers to consider if this became a possibility would be Stafford's health. He started 16 games in every season from 2011-18 and made 15 appearances in 2020 before leaving Week 16's game with an injury.

Sam Darnold

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Sam Darnold would be a more realistic and cheaper option for the 49ers to consider if they wanted to upgrade from Garoppolo.

If the New York Jets fire head coach Adam Gase and plan to take a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, Darnold could become available.

The argument in Darnold's favor is the significant improvement Ryan Tannehill showed with the Tennessee Titans after he part ways with Gase when they worked with the Miami Dolphins.

Darnold is currently on a four-year, $30 million rookie contract, but he could still be a cheaper option than Stafford, or other veteran quarterbacks, because he does not have the numbers to demand a substantial pay increase.

In three seasons with New York, Darnold eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark once. He has 1,942 passing yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games this season.

Although Darnold's numbers are not that impressive, he would not be required to throw for 300 yards in every game inside the 49ers offense.

If he develops his game under Shanahan, he could reach that point, but at the start, he could be supported by the slew of running backs on the roster.

In the passing game, Darnold would have a reliable threat across the middle in tight end George Kittle who could help him gain more confidence than he displayed in New York.

There is a chance the Jets hold on to Darnold and render this scenario useless, especially with Trevor Lawrence likely headed to Jacksonville, but they could select one of the other top quarterback prospects to have a clean start with a quarterback-head coach combination if Gase gets fired.

Ian Book

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

If the market for current NFL quarterbacks does not develop, the 49ers could use one of their middle-round draft picks on a player that may eventually compete with Garoppolo.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish senior Ian Book is a proven winner with 30 victories as a starter and he should not be taken in the first two rounds. ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. listed Book as his No. 9 quarterback in his latest draft rankings.

The 49ers should not be in the market for any of the projected first-round quarterbacks, which would take Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and possibly Mac Jones off the board.

In 2017, the 49ers took Beathard in the third round, and he turned into a decent backup out of Iowa. Beathard played well in the Week 16 win over the Arizona Cardinals by throwing three touchdowns, but his ceiling seems to be a No. 2 quarterback in the NFL.

Book showed improvements in his game during Notre Dame's run to the playoff, and if the Irish remained undefeated, he could have been a fringe candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

The California native threw for at least 2,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in his last three seasons with Notre Dame, and he could be the perfect player to develop while the 49ers give Garoppolo a chance to lead them again in 2021.

If Garoppolo suffers another injury, or is ineffective for a long stretch, the 49ers could have a young insurance policy in place instead of spending a large chunk of cash on an experienced signal-caller.

