    Report: NBA Could Institute 'Jeremy Lin Rule' After Warriors Contract Mishap

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 29, 2020

    Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Thursday, March 28, 2019, in New York. The Raptors won 117-92. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    The NBA is creating a new mechanism allowing clubs to fill a roster spot on their G League affiliate with a veteran player who carries at least five years of service time, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times

    The change was spurred by the Golden State Warriors' failed offseason pursuit of guard Jeremy Lin, who did not receive a waiver from China's Beijing Ducks in time to clear his to return to the NBA. 

    Here's how that would play out in Lin's case, Per Stein: 

    "Neither the Golden State Warriors nor the Santa Cruz Warriors would sign Lin. He would have to sign with the G League first and then be allocated to Santa Cruz via the new rule, which some G League observers are even calling “the Jeremy Lin rule.” Yet there is no frantic need for the clearance letter now with the G League still trying to resolve some outstanding issues and commit to a season.

    "If Lin decides he wants to go the G League route in hopes that it can boost his chances of an N.B.A. comeback at age 32, and if Santa Cruz is where he wants to play, it will happen."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Morant Expected Out 3-5 Weeks

      MRI reveals Grizzlies star has Grade 2 ankle sprain

      Morant Expected Out 3-5 Weeks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Morant Expected Out 3-5 Weeks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Jimmy Butler Out vs. Bucks

      Heat star (ankle) lists as out for tonight's TNT matchup

      Jimmy Butler Out vs. Bucks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jimmy Butler Out vs. Bucks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Letdowns of NBA's First Week

      @AndrewDBailey takes a closer look at the season's early disappointments 🔍

      Biggest Letdowns of NBA's First Week
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Biggest Letdowns of NBA's First Week

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Kevin Love Has Calf Strain

      Cavs forward will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks after reaggravating injury Sunday vs. 76ers

      Kevin Love Has Calf Strain
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kevin Love Has Calf Strain

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report