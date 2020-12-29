Report: NBA Could Institute 'Jeremy Lin Rule' After Warriors Contract Mishap

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The NBA is creating a new mechanism allowing clubs to fill a roster spot on their G League affiliate with a veteran player who carries at least five years of service time, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The change was spurred by the Golden State Warriors' failed offseason pursuit of guard Jeremy Lin, who did not receive a waiver from China's Beijing Ducks in time to clear his to return to the NBA.

Here's how that would play out in Lin's case, Per Stein:

"Neither the Golden State Warriors nor the Santa Cruz Warriors would sign Lin. He would have to sign with the G League first and then be allocated to Santa Cruz via the new rule, which some G League observers are even calling “the Jeremy Lin rule.” Yet there is no frantic need for the clearance letter now with the G League still trying to resolve some outstanding issues and commit to a season.

"If Lin decides he wants to go the G League route in hopes that it can boost his chances of an N.B.A. comeback at age 32, and if Santa Cruz is where he wants to play, it will happen."

