Brandon Ingram Says Anthony Davis Trade Rumors 'Killed' Younger Lakers Players

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers had LeBron James, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and others during the 2018-19 season but missed the playoffs entirely at 37-45 as trade rumors hovered over the team.

Ingram revealed the Anthony Davis speculation took its toll on the team's young roster.

"I know other guys around me, it killed them every day," Ingram said on The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter of The Ringer. "When you wake up and you see your name on Twitter, and the guys around me, they love Twitter. They love searching, putting in their names."

The Lakers were unable to complete a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans prior to the February trade deadline that season, but they ultimately moved Ingram, Ball and Josh Hart for Davis prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

Both sides were better off for it in the long run, as Los Angeles landed another foundational superstar who helped it win a championship last season and New Orleans added key younger pieces to facilitate its rebuild.

Ingram is thriving on the Pelicans and made his first career All-Star Game last season while averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He and Zion Williamson give the Pelicans two cornerstones to build around for years to come.