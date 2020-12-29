Bill Belichick 'Would Imagine' Cam Newton Starts Patriots' Week 17 Game vs. Jets

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots guaranteed their first losing record since 2000 when they suffered a 38-9 loss to the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Monday, but head coach Bill Belichick doesn't plan on making changes for the final game of the season against the New York Jets.

In an appearance on 93.7 WEEI, Belichick said he "would imagine" Cam Newton would suit up as the team's starting quarterback again Sunday, despite having thrown for just 34 yards and rushed for 24 more in the team's loss.

The Patriots have started Newton all season, except for the one game he missed following his COVID-19 diagnosis, when Brian Hoyer started under center.

Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who was drafted in the fourth round out of Auburn in 2019, has yet to make a start through his two seasons.

