    Yankees Rumors: Latest on DJ LeMahieu Free Agency and Masahiro Tanaka's Future

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees have two key free-agent questions to address this offseason with DJ LeMahieu and Masahiro Tanaka.

    Per Randy Miller of NJ.com, LeMahieu remains New York's "first priority," and he "prefers" to remain with the team.

    Miller added: "The Yanks also have interest in keeping Tanaka, but that may not be possible if they re-sign LeMahieu and plan on staying under next season's $210-million luxury tax threshold."

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Gary Sanchez Reflects on Rough 2020 Season: 'That Wasn't Me'

      Gary Sanchez Reflects on Rough 2020 Season: 'That Wasn't Me'
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Gary Sanchez Reflects on Rough 2020 Season: 'That Wasn't Me'

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Yankees Potential FA Target: Alex Colome

      Yankees Potential FA Target: Alex Colome
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Yankees Potential FA Target: Alex Colome

      Peter Brody
      via Pinstripe Alley

      SD’s 2021 Starting Rotation 🔥

      Good luck against this squad with Blake Snell and Yu Darvish next season

      SD’s 2021 Starting Rotation 🔥
      MLB logo
      MLB

      SD’s 2021 Starting Rotation 🔥

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Yu Darvish Traded to Padres

      Padres to acquire 4-time All-Star starter from Cubs in 7-player deal

      Report: Yu Darvish Traded to Padres
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Yu Darvish Traded to Padres

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report