Yankees Rumors: Latest on DJ LeMahieu Free Agency and Masahiro Tanaka's Future

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have two key free-agent questions to address this offseason with DJ LeMahieu and Masahiro Tanaka.

Per Randy Miller of NJ.com, LeMahieu remains New York's "first priority," and he "prefers" to remain with the team.

Miller added: "The Yanks also have interest in keeping Tanaka, but that may not be possible if they re-sign LeMahieu and plan on staying under next season's $210-million luxury tax threshold."

