Ranking the 5 Best WWE and AEW Pay-Per-Views of 2020

It has been a difficult year, to say the least. The COVID-19 pandemic has robbed the world of any semblance of normalcy and systemic racism, police brutality and other social injustices have raised a dark cloud over the world. Nevertheless, professional wrestling has been constant throughout 2020, for better or worse.

The wrestling industry hasn't been devoid of dour news with the deaths of several noteworthy performers and the allegations of rampant sexual misconduct. However, there has been no shortage of entertainment for fans looking to escape the harsh reality of the last 11 months.

Wrestling companies all over the world have continued to provide exceptional matches, shocking twists, controversy and engaging stories. New Japan delivered one of the best shows of the year over two nights in January before the coronavirus forced some companies to temporarily shut down. WWE made WrestleMania 36 a two-night event to kick off an era of shows in empty arenas.

It hardly feels real even now, but the company's biggest pay-per-view of the year took place without a live crowd in attendance for the first time ever. Still, WWE managed to produce two fun cards with memorable matches and outrageous moments that may not have worked as well in different circumstances.

The largest wrestling company in the world and AEW exceeded low expectations and hosted many high-quality events.