3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 16 Loss

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The gap in talent between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots was on full display on Monday night.

New England did not have an answer for the AFC East champion once its offense got going. The Patriots are used to being on the other side of that type of game.

Cam Newton continued his disappointing season and he was not helped out by the group of skill position players that the Patriots staff surrounded him with.

Although Jarrett Stidham put up better passing totals, he did not look much better as the facilitator of the New England offense.

Bill Belichick's team enters Week 17 with many questions to answer about its roster for the 2021 season, and it is clear after Monday's performance that the answers may not be on the current squad.