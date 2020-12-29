3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 16 Loss

3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 16 LossDecember 29, 2020
The gap in talent between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots was on full display on Monday night.
New England did not have an answer for the AFC East champion once its offense got going. The Patriots are used to being on the other side of that type of game.
Cam Newton continued his disappointing season and he was not helped out by the group of skill position players that the Patriots staff surrounded him with.
Although Jarrett Stidham put up better passing totals, he did not look much better as the facilitator of the New England offense.
Bill Belichick's team enters Week 17 with many questions to answer about its roster for the 2021 season, and it is clear after Monday's performance that the answers may not be on the current squad.
Cam Newton Was Ineffective in Passing Game Again
In the last five weeks, Newton has thrown for 200 yards on a single occasion.
On Monday, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback completed five of his 10 passes for 34 yards.
That total simply is not good enough for any starting signal-caller in the NFL no matter what his team's situation is.
Newton made up for his inefficiency in the first half by making a few plays with his legs, including the nine-yard touchdown run in which he escaped a tackle in the pocket.
On that play alone, Newton looked like the Most Valuable Player that seemed unstoppable in both aspects of the offense during his time in Carolina.
After that, he looked like Superman without any of his powers. The Patriots were shutout after that score and Newton was replaced by Stidham in second half.
With nothing to play for in Week 17, the coaching staff may be better off handing Stidham the start to showcase what he can do in a full game.
Wide Receivers Provided Little Help to Both Quarterbacks
The other issue with New England's passing attack is it does not have a dominant No. 1 wide receiver.
Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry would be decent options to have if they were filling out depth, not the marquee targets in an offense.
The most egregious error from the trio on Monday came from Byrd, as he dropped a pass inside the five-yard-line on the opening drive of the contest.
Instead of marching down the field to score a touchdown, the Patriots settled for a field goal that was matched six minutes later by the Bills.
Meyers and Byrd have combined for 1,258 receiving yards this season, but neither has been effective around the end zone. Byrd is the only one of the two with a touchdown catch.
Harry has not lived up to his first-round draft pick status, as he sits behind James White and the injured Julian Edelman on the team's receiving chart. Edelman played seven fewer games and still has 23 more receiving yards than Harry.
If the Patriots are in the market for a new quarterback in the offseason, they should also pursue one or two of the top free-agent wide receivers to ensure their offense looks much different in 2021.
Defense Was Torched by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs
In the previous four games, the Patriots passing defense turned in some decent performances, as it held four opponents beneath the 200-yard mark.
Any positivity about the secondary was ripped away by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs' four-quarter dissection at Gillette Stadium.
Allen and Diggs combined for 145 yards and three touchdowns on nine catches. Allen finished with 320 passing yards and four scores.
Buffalo had plenty of other wide-open scoring opportunities, but due to mistakes of its own on one drive in particular, New England was absolved of some defensive critiques.
The Bills' passing performance tied a season-worst concession by the Patriots. The Houston Texans also threw for 344 yards in Week 11, which was the last time New England allowed over 200 aerial yards.
The high passing concession has coincided with all of the best offensive showings versus New England's defense. The Patriots allowed over 250 passing yards to the five teams that produced 27 or more points against them.
