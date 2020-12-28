Bills Stefon Diggs Says Josh Allen Is '100 Percent' MVP After Rout of Patriots

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is the top receiver in the league with an NFL-leading 1,459 receiving yards and 120 receptions, as well as eight touchdowns through 15 games.

But he doesn't want to be named MVP at the end of the season. After he added three touchdowns and 145 yards in a 38-9 rout of the New England Patriots on Monday, Diggs said he believes that honor should "100 percent" go to his quarterback, Josh Allen.

Allen cleared the 4,000-yard mark for the first time in his career this season with 4,320 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the Bills to their first AFC East championship since 1995.

Monday's victory over the Patriots was just the second of Allen's career, and he engineered the largest home loss for the Patriots in head coach Bill Belichick's tenure. He also secured a franchise-record eighth game in a single season with at least 300 passing yards.

As of late, he has been building quite a strong case for MVP.

The 12-3 Bills, who haven't been this successful since 1993, have now won five consecutive games. Allen has added nearly 1,449 yards and 13 touchdown passes in those five outings. He surpassed a team record for touchdown passes when he secured his 34th Monday, and he also took over records for completions and total yards.

ESPN's Brian Griese and Louis Riddick reported Monday (h/t Pats Pulpits' Bernd Buchmasser) that Belichick "didn't buy into the Josh Allen craze," but as the Bills cruised to their first sweep of the Patriots since 1999, he might have changed that opinion.

Las Vegas, at least, is lending some credence to the idea of Allen being named MVP at the end of the season. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, he has +1200 odds to earn the honor, trailing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (-250) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+225).

