Ranking Eagles' 5 Biggest Needs Heading into 2021 Offseason

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles' focus shifted to the offseason after the team dropped from playoff contention via its Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

That 37-17 defeat meant slipping to 4-10-1, the franchise's worst mark since 2012 and a signal of dire problems, since it can't compete in an NFC East that features two 6-9 teams at the top.

Given the wealth of roster problems that put the Eagles into this hole, they have a good argument for drafting almost any position in the first round or paying up big in free agency for any spot.

But a few weak areas have been blatantly the weakest points on the roster, don't have much long-term hope on the depth chart and could even be a cap problem. Here's a look at the biggest needs the Eagles should address this offseason.