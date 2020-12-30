Kyler Murray to Play for Cardinals Despite Leg Injury: 'There's No Holding Back'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Kyler Murray, despite suffering a leg injury during a Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that left his status uncertain, is planning to play Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams with a playoff spot on the line.

"There's no holding back..." Murray told reporters Wednesday. "My leg... I'll be fine."

Durability has been a defining characteristic of the early portion of Murray's career.

He appeared in all 16 games during his rookie campaign in 2019 and has played 15 games in his second season. His ability to stay on the field is all the more impressive when considering his style of play as someone who doesn't hesitate to take off with his legs when the pocket breaks down.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 3,884 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 816 yards and 11 scores on the ground this year.

It would be unreasonable for the Cardinals to expect someone else to replicate his impact if he is sidelined, with Chris Streveler currently Murray's backup.

Streveler has never thrown a pass at the NFL level, so Murray's insistence on playing Sunday is huge for a Cardinals team trying to reach the postseason.