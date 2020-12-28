    Kyler Murray Uncertain to Play for Cardinals vs. Rams After Suffering Leg Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2020

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    The Arizona Cardinals need a win in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams to secure a postseason berth. Whether they'll have star quarterback Kyler Murray in that crucial road contest remains to be seen. 

    Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Monday that Murray suffered a "lower leg injury" in Saturday's 20-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and his status for Sunday's game is uncertain.

    "We'll see how he feels this week," Kingsbury added. "I'm hopeful that he can be in position to play and do what he does."

                     

