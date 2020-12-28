    Jets' Frank Gore Won't Play vs. Patriots Due to Lung Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 28, 2020
    New York Jets running back Frank Gore (21) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The season—and possibly a 16-year career—is over for New York Jets running back Frank Gore.

    Head coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday that Gore will miss the final game of the season, scheduled for Sunday against the New England Patriots, due to a lung contusion (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). 

    Gore, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets ahead of this season, ranks third on the league's all-time rushing list with 16,000 yards. He's also fourth in career yards from scrimmage. 

    With 653 rushing yards and two touchdowns through 15 games this season, Gore has nearly tripled the production of the Jets' second-leading rusher, La'Mical Perine, who has 232 yards. 

    The Miami product, who was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, was named to five Pro Bowls in the 10 seasons he played with the team that selected him. In 2015, he joined the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent three seasons before moving on to the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills for one year each. 

    He appeared in every game from the start of the 2011 season to the Week 16 of 2018, a streak spanning 126 games. 

    With free agency looming at the end of the season, Gore, who turns 38 in May, has been open about the possibility of closing the book after Week 17, though he said in November that he wouldn't want to retire if the Jets went 0-16 this season. 

    Now that the team has earned its second win of the year, this may signal the end of a Hall of Fame-worthy career. 

