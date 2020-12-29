The Biggest Disappointments of NBA's First Week

1 of 7

Mike Strobe/Associated Press

This may be nitpicky. Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off back-to-back seasons with unprecedented production. And for just about anyone else in league history, his marks of 25.7 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game would be reason for praise.

But the Milwaukee Bucks are 1-2, and Giannis' biggest (and perhaps only real) weakness has been on vivid display. He's 4-of-16 on threes and 8-of-30 on all shots from beyond five feet.

What may be most concerning is his 58.3 free-throw percentage. If that mark holds, this would be the fourth straight season in which Antetokounmpo's percentage from the line dropped.

And it's not just that he's missing the freebies. As pointed out by ESPN Stats & Info, those misses often come at the worst times:

"On Wednesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game-tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left in a 122-121 loss against the Celtics.

"Giannis has now missed 25 free throws in clutch time since the start of the 2018-19 season, the most in the NBA over that span."

No one should expect Antetokounmpo to become Duncan Robinson. And even if he finds average efficiency as a jump shooter, opponents will always worry more about his drives and defend him accordingly. A hint of evolution would help the Bucks, though. And some consistency from the line might make defenders think twice instead of defaulting to fouls.