Doug Pederson 'Fully Confident' He'll Return as Eagles HC Despite Struggles

The Philadelphia Eagles will miss the playoffs for the first time in four years after falling 37-17 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, dropping their record to 4-10-1 and keeping them in last place in the NFC East.

On Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he is "fully confident" that he'll return next season despite his team's struggles. He spoke with Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team on SportsRadio 94WIP regarding that notion:

"I feel fully confident to be the head coach of the Eagles in 2021. The thing I'm most proud of this football team: we have been in the postseason three of the last five years since I've been here, and that's pretty good. We have won a championship here.

"We have gone through a season where a lot of our veteran guys are not playing due to injury. We are playing with a lot of young players. There is always going to be evaluation in the offseason, and my job is evaluated as well. I fully expected to be the coach next season, and I welcome the opportunity to get things right, get things fixed and take this team into next season."

Pederson is completing his fifth season leading the Eagles. He guided Philadelphia to the franchise's lone Super Bowl title in the 2017 season with a 41-33 upset win over the New England Patriots.

The Eagles have made the playoffs three times under Pederson, who has propelled the team to a 42-36-1 regular-season record.

The coach put the onus on himself for the lost season after the Cowboys game.

"As the leader of the team, it starts with me, right?" he told reporters.

It's disappointing that Philadelphia enters Week 17 with nothing to play for but pride during a year where the NFC East leader (the Washington Football Team) paces the group with a 6-9 record.

However, piloting the 2020 Eagles would have been a difficult task for any coach with the team short-handed on both sides of the ball.

Players who landed on injured reserve or were out for multiple games include offensive tackles Lane Johnson and Andre Dillard, tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, defensive backs Avonte Maddox, Cre'von LeBlanc and Rodney McLeod, wideouts DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, and more.

In addition, the continued struggles of quarterback Carson Wentz, who has committed 19 turnovers (15 interceptions, four lost fumbles), played a role in the team's four-win season.

Pederson is signed with the Eagles through 2022. The same goes for executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman.

We'll soon find out if Pederson is retained for 2021. For now, the Eagles close their season at home against Washington on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.