    Sean Payton Told Scouts Alvin Kamara Would Be Better Than Christian McCaffrey

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2020

    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) crosses the goal line on a touchdown carry in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns in Friday's 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton saw greatness in his star back early on.

    NBC Sports' Peter King got a quote from Payton about what he told scouts prior to the 2017 NFL draft: "I told 'em, 'Kamara's going to be a better player than [Christian] McCaffrey.'"

    McCaffrey was a superstar at Stanford and broke Barry Sanders' NCAA single-season record with 3,864 all-purpose yards in 2015.

    Two years later, the Carolina Panthers selected McCaffrey with the eighth overall pick (Leonard Fournette went fourth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars). McCaffrey has lived up to the hype with three straight seasons with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage from 2017-19. He became the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards rushing and receiving last season.

    Kamara also posted solid numbers in college and against SEC competition. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry and scored 23 total touchdowns in 24 games from 2015-16 at Tennessee.

    New Orleans got Kamara in the third round with the 67th overall pick, and he's turned into a superstar with at least 1,330 yards from scrimmage in each of his first four seasons. He leads the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns and 21 total touchdowns through 15 games in 2020.

    Kamara leads the Saints in rushing yards (932) and receiving yards (756). And his production has been invaluable for the NFC South champions with the offense not having Drew Brees for four games earlier in the season and Michael Thomas being limited to just seven games because of ankle issues.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    While both the Panthers and Saints are likely happy with their running backs from the 2017 draft—and Vikings (Dalvin Cook), Steelers (James Conner), Packers (Aaron Jones), Seahawks (Chris Carson)—Payton's prediction that Kamara would be a better player than McCaffrey is now certainly up for debate.

    Related

      NFL Week 16 Winners and Losers ✅

      Our experts reveal their biggest winners and losers of the week

      NFL Week 16 Winners and Losers ✅
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      NFL Week 16 Winners and Losers ✅

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Playoff Picture 2021 📝

      Week 17 standings and conference wild-card hunts

      NFL Playoff Picture 2021 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Playoff Picture 2021 📝

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated NFL Draft Order

      - Jags - Jets - Dolphins (from Texans) - Falcons - Bengals - Eagles - Lions - Giants - Panthers - Broncos

      Updated NFL Draft Order
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Updated NFL Draft Order

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Rodgers Is NFL's 2020 MVP

      Game over. @SOBO55 explains how Rodgers is the best player on arguably the best team playing right now 📲

      Aaron Rodgers Is NFL's 2020 MVP
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Aaron Rodgers Is NFL's 2020 MVP

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report