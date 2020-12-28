3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 16 Loss

1 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts has now made three NFL starts. He's still learning to play the game against NFL competition. He made it look relatively easy in his first two starts, but he made some game-deciding—and, in turn, season-ending—mistakes against Dallas.

Hurts did throw for 341 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 69 yards. However, his red-zone interception in the fourth quarter ended the Eagles' playoff hopes. He had a fumble in the red zone on the following drive and an interception on Philly's final possession.

To be fair, head coach Doug Pederson noted that Hurts wasn't at 100 percent late in the game.

"First half, he played really, really well," Pederson said, per Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Enquirer. He mentioned, "Lower-body tightness that affected him late in the game."

Turnovers were an issue for Carson Wentz and a big reason why the Eagles ultimately turned to Hurts a few weeks ago. Hurts' mistakes don't necessarily mean that he isn't an upgrade over Wentz or that he can't be the Eagles' new quarterback-of-the-future.

However, anyone expecting Hurts to give Philadelphia an easy quarterback decision in the offseason will have to think again.