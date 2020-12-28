3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 16 Win

0 of 3

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks earned their first NFC West title since 2016 by beating a divisional foe that has caused them trouble over the last four years.

Pete Carroll's team is still 3-5 against the Los Angeles Rams since 2017, but it found a way to earn its most important win of the 2020 season on Sunday.

Seattle's defense held an opponent to a single-digit point total for the second time in three weeks, and Russell Wilson led a diverse offensive attack to clinch a playoff berth.

The victory ensured the Seahawks will be one of the top three seeds in the NFC. They are currently third behind the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, but there is a scenario in which they finish first.