3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 16 Win

3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 16 WinDecember 28, 2020
The Seattle Seahawks earned their first NFC West title since 2016 by beating a divisional foe that has caused them trouble over the last four years.
Pete Carroll's team is still 3-5 against the Los Angeles Rams since 2017, but it found a way to earn its most important win of the 2020 season on Sunday.
Seattle's defense held an opponent to a single-digit point total for the second time in three weeks, and Russell Wilson led a diverse offensive attack to clinch a playoff berth.
The victory ensured the Seahawks will be one of the top three seeds in the NFC. They are currently third behind the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, but there is a scenario in which they finish first.
Defense Continued Its Stellar Play at Home
Seattle has conceded a combined 29 points in its last three home games.
The last two contests in the pacific northwest have been victories in which the Seahawks held their opponent to single digits.
Holding the Rams to nine points was a much more impressive accomplishment than holding the then-winless New York Jets to a field goal in Week 14.
Seattle did its best to make Jared Goff feel uncomfortable in the pocket. He completed just 24 of his 43 passes and averaged 5.4 yards per completion.
Neither Robert Woods nor Cooper Kupp eclipsed the 70-yard mark in the passing game. In Week 10, the Seahawks allowed Goff to throw for 302 yards, and he had three wide receivers with 50 or more yards.
The Seahawks did a much better job at containing the Rams' top two wideouts, and they came up with stops on the ground when they needed them.
Sunday's performance showed the Seahawks could deal with a playoff-caliber offense, and it was a bit of a statement to any teams that come into Seattle during the postseason that life will not be easy at Lumen Field.
Russell Wilson Spread the Ball out Through the Air
The way in which Russell Wilson distributed the ball on Sunday showed Seattle's potential playoff foes that its offense does not run through just DK Metcalf.
The second-year wideout led the team with six catches for 59 yards, but he was only responsible for 30 percent of the completed passes.
David Moore caught a key 45-yard pass on third down to extend the first series of the second half. Wilson finished that off with a four-yard touchdown run.
Jacob Hollister brought in the final scoring throw of the afternoon to complete a drive in which Wilson completed a pass to four different players.
In total, eight players caught a pass from Wilson. Three wide receivers, a trio of tight ends and two running backs aided the Seattle quarterback in the passing game.
If Seattle's first-round opponent keys in on stopping Metcalf, Wilson can throw the ball around to Moore, Hollister, Tyler Lockett and Chris Carson to work the ball down the field.
If Wilson continues to spread the ball around and hits Metcalf for a few big plays, the Seahawks could have one of the more balanced offenses entering the postseason.
Seahawks Are Finally Back on Top of NFC West
The NFC West has been one of the toughest divisions in football in recent seasons.
The Rams took charge of the division in Sean McVay's first two years as head coach, and the San Francisco 49ers captured first on their way to the Super Bowl last season.
During that time, the Seahawks qualified for the postseason in wild-card spots, but it managed a single win in three playoff games.
When the Seahawks won the NFC West in 2013, 2014 and 2016, they recorded a 6-2 postseason record and advanced to the Super Bowl on two occasions.
Seattle is not the NFC's Super Bowl favorite at the moment, but it is rounding into form at the right time.
The Seahawks have won four of their last five games and could add a victory over the last-placed 49ers to that streak before the wild-card round.
The newly-crowned divisional champion is 7-1 on home soil, and if a certain scenario goes in its favor next Sunday, it could hold home-field advantage.
If the Packers fall to the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers, Seattle could take the top spot with a victory over the 49ers.
