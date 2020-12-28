3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 16 Win

0 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

Over the past three weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers' lead in the AFC North started to evaporate. After opening the season with 11 straight wins, they lost three consecutive games, and it didn't seem like things were going to get better against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Then the Steelers reverted to their impressive form. They overcame a 17-point deficit to record a 28-24 victory over the Colts at Heinz Field and clinch the AFC North title for the first time since the 2017 season, which was also the last time they made the playoffs.

Pittsburgh was going to clinch the division anyway because of the Cleveland Browns' defeat to the New York Jets on Sunday. But the Steelers badly needed a win to move past a tough stretch that was quickly sending their season in the wrong direction.

The game-winning touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster midway through the fourth quarter, marking the third time that Pittsburgh had gotten into the end zone in a span of a little more than 10 minutes.

Here are three takeaways from the Steelers' win Sunday afternoon.