3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 16 Win

3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 16 WinDecember 28, 2020
Over the past three weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers' lead in the AFC North started to evaporate. After opening the season with 11 straight wins, they lost three consecutive games, and it didn't seem like things were going to get better against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Then the Steelers reverted to their impressive form. They overcame a 17-point deficit to record a 28-24 victory over the Colts at Heinz Field and clinch the AFC North title for the first time since the 2017 season, which was also the last time they made the playoffs.
Pittsburgh was going to clinch the division anyway because of the Cleveland Browns' defeat to the New York Jets on Sunday. But the Steelers badly needed a win to move past a tough stretch that was quickly sending their season in the wrong direction.
The game-winning touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster midway through the fourth quarter, marking the third time that Pittsburgh had gotten into the end zone in a span of a little more than 10 minutes.
Here are three takeaways from the Steelers' win Sunday afternoon.
Roethlisberger Rebounds in Big Way to Lead Offense
As the Steelers were struggling, so was Ben Roethlisberger. The 38-year-old quarterback had been held under 200 passing yards each of the previous two weeks and hadn't passed for more than two touchdowns in a game since a Week 10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Roethlisberger got off to another slow start against the Colts, but he turned things around. By the end of the day, he had completed 34 of his 49 pass attempts and thrown for a season-high 342 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the second half. And not only was Pittsburgh finally scoring, but it was also doing so quickly, mostly going no-huddle and playing at a fast pace.
"A lot of the second half was that, just changing the tempo, trying to get guys balls, looks, things like that," Roethlisberger said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "I think it was successful because guys made plays. We were able to convert, keep the tempo going."
According to Pryor, the 17-point comeback matched the largest of Roethlisberger's career, and it was only the fifth time in franchise history that the Steelers trailed by such a margin in the second half and still came back to win.
Roethlisberger played well early in the season, making himself one of the top candidates for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after injury limited him to two games in 2019. Whether or not he earns that honor, he could be poised to lead Pittsburgh on a postseason run after helping to end its recent struggles.
Defense Shuts Down Colts After Early Struggles
Indianapolis scored three first-half touchdowns and then opened the second half with a 10-play, 65-yard drive that ended with Rodrigo Blankenship's 28-yard field goal to push its lead to 24-7. After that, the Steelers' defense shut down the Colts.
On each of the next three drives, Indianapolis was forced to punt, as it went three-and-out on the first two. Once Pittsburgh took the lead, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers was intercepted by Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton shortly after. And Indianapolis' final possession ended with it turning over the ball on a Rivers incompletion on a 4th-and-6 at Pittsburgh's 33-yard line with 1:14 to go.
It ended up being a solid showing for the Steelers defense, which forced two turnovers and held the Colts to 365 yards, 217 of which came in the first half.
Pittsburgh's defense wasn't too bad during the team's three-game skid, but it was still encouraging to see the unit overcome a tough start and shut down an Indianapolis offense that was having so much success early. If the Steelers are going to win in the postseason, they will likely need their defense to maintain its high level.
Steelers Can Re-Establish Momentum Entering Playoffs
The Steelers don't have a ton at stake in Week 17. They can't get the No. 1 seed (the only spot that gets a first-round bye), as the Kansas City Chiefs secured that with a win Sunday. And Pittsburgh has already clinched the AFC North and is guaranteed to host a playoff game in the AFC Wild Card Round.
Still, the Steelers don't know which seed they will be in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills are 11-3 entering their Monday night matchup against the New England Patriots, and they would move up to the No. 2 seed with a win, dropping Pittsburgh to No. 3.
The Steelers will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed, and the Bills will earn the other (as long as they win Monday night) depending on what happens in Week 17. However, Pittsburgh could continue to re-establish its momentum and enter the postseason on a two-game winning streak if it can beat the AFC North-rival Cleveland Browns on the road Sunday.
"We've got some big battles that lie ahead, man," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said, per Pryor. "But today we're humbled and honored to be AFC North champs. When we started this journey on July 20, that was the initial goal. Then we go from there. It's good to be at this point, good to push forward."
And if Pittsburgh can get back on track and play the way it did during its 11-0 start, it could still end up being a special season, something that seemed like it may not be the case during the Steelers' losing streak.