NBA Rumors: Latest on Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury, James Harden Trade, More

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

There are two sides of the James Harden trade saga, at least from the Houston Rockets' perspective.

On the one hand, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Rockets are hoping to "move on as quickly as possible." Simultaneously, Harden is one of the best players in the league, and Houston is not going to pull the trigger on a deal it deems unfair.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Rockets do have a bit of urgency in attempting to deal "The Beard," but they have yet to receive any offers they deem suitable. Wojnarowski added Houston hopes those offers might improve now that the season has started.

If Harden were holding anything back, he certainly did not show it Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. The former league MVP poured in 44 points and added 17 assists in a narrow overtime loss. Harden is still cutting it all loose, though it remains to be seen just how much longer he will do so in a Rockets jersey.

The Trail Blazers are one of the teams that have reportedly been added to Harden's list of preferred destinations, per Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, as are the Boston Celtics. Those teams join the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among the squads linked with Harden.

Jason Quick of The Athletic reported Portland's level of interest is unknown, though Harden has formed a relationship with current Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey.

It could make for an interesting partnership given Portland could (and almost certainly would) offer CJ McCollum in a deal, though Quick noted Olshey has previously indicated he has no desire to split up the backcourt of McCollum and Damian Lillard.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are also pretty set at the 2-guard with Jaylen Brown, not to mention Jayson Tatum's presence on the wing.

Regardless of what teams Harden has on this list, the Rockets have no intention of moving him until they obtain a return they deem fit.