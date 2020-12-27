Paul George: Clippers' 51-Point Loss to Mavericks Is 'Not That Big of a Deal'December 27, 2020
The Dallas Mavericks absolutely smashed the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 124-73, but Paul George wasn't sweating the blowout.
"It's not that big of a deal," he told reporters. "We got our butts whipped today, but it's one day. We wasn't ready today. We wasn't prepared. That's on me. So, we'll be ready for the next game."
George took responsibility for the loss, adding that spending the Christmas holiday on the road may have contributed to the poor performance:
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George said Clippers didn't celebrate Christmas with families until yesterday after playing in Denver. "I take full responsibility... Tough situation being on road on Christmas... I hope everyone enjoyed their Christmas yesterday and that was the reason for a sluggish day."
