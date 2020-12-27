Paul George: Clippers' 51-Point Loss to Mavericks Is 'Not That Big of a Deal'

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks absolutely smashed the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 124-73, but Paul George wasn't sweating the blowout.

"It's not that big of a deal," he told reporters. "We got our butts whipped today, but it's one day. We wasn't ready today. We wasn't prepared. That's on me. So, we'll be ready for the next game."

George took responsibility for the loss, adding that spending the Christmas holiday on the road may have contributed to the poor performance:

