B/R NFL Staff's Biggest Winners and Losers of Week 16

2 of 4

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Winner: Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

J.J. Watt is a winner. His squad, the Texans, may be a lousy, no-good team at the moment, but the franchise's status doesn't change who Watt is.

Watt is a team leader and tone-setter. His comments after Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals showed his character.

"We're in Week 16, and we're 4-11," the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year told reporters. "And there's fans that watch this game, that show up to the stadium, that put in time and energy and effort and care about this. So if you can't go out there, and you can't work out, you can't show up on time, you can't practice, you can't want to go out there and win, you shouldn't be here."



The above is only part of Watt's exceptional response when asked why he still played hard despite a lost season. He clearly cares and brings the mentality of a true professional.

The 31-year-old may not be the same player he once was. Still, the Texans franchise is in good hands with him and quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the way no matter who takes over as Houston's next general manager and head coach.

Loser: Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Consider the following for a moment: Washington started Dwayne Haskins Jr. at quarterback after he was "photographed at an event with strippers while not wearing a mask" last week, lost his captaincy and was fined $40,000 by head coach Ron Rivera, according to ESPN's John Keim.

Meanwhile, multiple players and coaches around the league had to sit out games this weekend despite not breaking any league COVID-19 guidelines.

How did Haskins do? About as well as expected after he disappointed everyone.

Rivera benched his second-year signal-caller in favor of Taylor Heinicke during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers after he completed 14 of 28 passes with a pair of interceptions.

Haskins had one more chance to prove himself in Washington with a division title on the line. He failed, and there's no reason to think last year's 15th overall draft pick will even be with the organization after this season.