Tom Brady Responds to LeBron James' Tweet with Iconic Dwyane Wade Photo

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The love between LeBron James and Tom Brady remains as strong as ever.

After the Los Angeles Lakers star pumped up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Twitter following a perfect touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski in Saturday's 47-7 victory over the Detroit Lions, Brady responded with the iconic photo of James and Dwyane Wade from their Miami Heat days.

Brady and James have always been complimentary of each other on social media.

James, who turns 36 on Wednesday, once said he and Brady will each play until they can't walk anymore. The 43-year-old jokingly responded by saying he'll play until he can't dunk anymore.

It can be lonely for an athlete when they're not only at the top of their game, but their respective sport. Fortunately for both Brady and James, the two have each other to make it a bit easier.