Nets HC Steve Nash on Jarrett Allen: 'He's Going to Have a Big Contract'

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen did not sign a contract extension with the team prior to Monday's deadline, but head coach Steve Nash didn't rule out the possibility of the star sticking with the team when he becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the year.

"I haven't talked to him about that. We're focused on the season," Nash said, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post. "He has a bright future. He's going to have a big contract whenever the time is."

The 22-year-old is in the final year of his rookie deal, earning $3.9 million with a $5.7 million qualifying offer potentially on the table at the end of the season, per Spotrac.

Through 70 games last season, Allen compiled 11.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, but his numbers boosted in the seeding games in the NBA bubble in Orlando. Through six outings, he posted 15.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Against the Toronto Raptors in the Nets' eventual first-round loss, Allen added 10.3 points and 14.8 rebounds.

He made his case for an extension against the Boston Celtics on Friday, when he tallied nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the team's 123-95 victory. His performance caught the attention of Nash, per Walker:

"The guy was unbelievable [Friday]. He was good in the first half, he was special in the second half. That’s what it’s going to take to win, especially as we’re forming here, is special efforts and man, he was good. … Defensively, protecting the rim, loose balls, rebounding at both ends, he was outstanding. We’re proud of him and he’s continuing and improving at this stage of his career."

Several other members of the 2017 draft class have inked major extensions—Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum and more have all signed max deals worth $163 million over five years. ESPN's Bobby Marks (h/t NetsDaily) previously reported that he believes Allen is "looking for a Clint Capela-type of money," which is $90 million over five years—the deal Capela signed with the Houston Rockets in 2018.