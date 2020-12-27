Rose Bowl 2021: Underrated Stars to Watch and Picks in Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Rose Bowl 2021: Underrated Stars to Watch and Picks in Notre Dame vs. AlabamaDecember 27, 2020
Alabama has opened the 2020 season with 11 consecutive wins, including a victory in the SEC Championship Game. Notre Dame started with 10 straight wins before losing to a talented Clemson team in the ACC Championship Game. Both programs are filled with former top recruits who have developed into stars at the college ranks.
Alabama has a pair of Heisman Trophy finalists (quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith), while Notre Dame has a talented offensive leader in quarterback Ian Book. However, it could end up being a performance from a less heralded player that ends up deciding the game when the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish go head-to-head in the relocated Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Jan. 1.
The winner of this College Football Playoff semifinal matchup will advance to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 11. And although Alabama is a heavy favorite, it's possible Notre Dame will play a close game.
Here's a look at three underrated stars who could make an impact in the Rose Bowl, followed by a prediction for the game.
Josh Jobe, Alabama DB
Alabama has numerous talented players on defense, including in the secondary, but junior cornerback Josh Jobe could be a player to keep an eye on during the Rose Bowl. Jobe's been a key player for the Crimson Tide throughout his three-year career, and he keeps continuing to improve.
In 11 games, Jobe has set career highs in tackles (45) and pass deflections (11) while also recording the first two sacks and the first forced fumble of his college career. His 11 pass deflections are the most on the Crimson Tide, as he's been providing strong coverage all season.
Jobe is coming off a strong performance in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, when he had five tackles and a season-high three pass deflections in a win over Florida. If he carries that momentum into the Rose Bowl, he could be a key reason for Alabama limiting Notre Dame's passing attack.
Likely to cover one of the Fighting Irish's top offensive weapons, Jobe could be making some big plays for the Crimson Tide's defense on New Year's Day.
Javon McKinley, Notre Dame WR
Javon McKinley got off to a bit of a slow start this season, his fifth at Notre Dame. Now, he's the Fighting Irish's leading receiver this year, and he's been having some strong showings late in the season.
In 10 games, McKinley has 40 receptions for 697 yards, both team highs. He also has three touchdown catches, all of which came in a win against Syracuse on Dec. 5. That was McKinley's best showing of the season, as he had seven receptions for 111 yards, marking the third time in a four-game span that he went over the century mark.
Although McKinley was limited to three receptions for 37 yards against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, he could be poised for a bounce-back showing in the Rose Bowl. Alabama has a solid defense, but McKinley is an experienced receiver who is capable of putting up big numbers, so if he and Book establish a connection early, it could be big for Notre Dame's offense.
Christopher Allen, Alabama LB
There are quite a few strong linebackers on Alabama's defense, such as senior Dylan Moses and sophomore Christian Harris. So, it can be possible to overlook Allen with that much talent at that position group. But Allen is playing a key role for the Crimson Tide and could be crucial to their success in the Rose Bowl.
Allen has 33 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 10 games. The redshirt junior also has a team-high 12 tackles for a loss. Not only can he make an impact as a pass-rusher, but he's also key to Alabama's run defense. The Crimson Tide have allowed 107.6 rushing yards per game, which ranked third-best in the SEC.
Notre Dame has a talented starting running back in sophomore Kyren Williams, and Book also has the ability to make plays with his legs. If Allen can come off the edge and make big plays in the Fighting Irish's backfield, then it could lead to a strong performance for the Crimson Tide.
Game Prediction
Alabama's defense should have a solid showing against Notre Dame. However, it will be the Crimson Tide's high-powered offense that makes the difference in the Rose Bowl.
There are going to be too many talented playmakers on Alabama's offense for Notre Dame to stop, as was the case for the SEC defenses that went up against the Crimson Tide this season. Jones and Smith are Heisman finalists for a reason, while running back Najee Harris is coming off a five-touchdown showing in the SEC Championship Game.
Expect some big plays from Alabama's defense but some even bigger ones from its offense. And while Notre Dame may keep it close early, it shouldn't take too long for the Crimson Tide to pull away a bit. They'll do so early in the second half and coast to a victory that sends them to the CFP National Championship Game.
Prediction: Alabama 45, Notre Dame 21