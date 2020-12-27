Rose Bowl 2021: Underrated Stars to Watch and Picks in Notre Dame vs. Alabama

0 of 4

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Alabama has opened the 2020 season with 11 consecutive wins, including a victory in the SEC Championship Game. Notre Dame started with 10 straight wins before losing to a talented Clemson team in the ACC Championship Game. Both programs are filled with former top recruits who have developed into stars at the college ranks.

Alabama has a pair of Heisman Trophy finalists (quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith), while Notre Dame has a talented offensive leader in quarterback Ian Book. However, it could end up being a performance from a less heralded player that ends up deciding the game when the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish go head-to-head in the relocated Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Jan. 1.

The winner of this College Football Playoff semifinal matchup will advance to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 11. And although Alabama is a heavy favorite, it's possible Notre Dame will play a close game.

Here's a look at three underrated stars who could make an impact in the Rose Bowl, followed by a prediction for the game.