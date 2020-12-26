Russell Westbrook Says He Was Bulls--tting Around' in Wizards' Loss to Magic

Russell Westbrook Says He Was Bulls--tting Around' in Wizards' Loss to MagicDecember 27, 2020
Russell Westbrook is taking responsibility for the Washington Wizards' 130-120 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.
Following the game, Westbrook told reporters the defeat was "on me—bulls--tting around, missing these shots."
Washington has dropped each of its first two games this season. The season-opening defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers was due in large part to poor fourth-quarter defense. The Sixers dropped 40 points in the final 12 minutes to turn a 10-point deficit at the start of the period into a 113-107 win.
Saturday was an all-around poor defensive game for the Wizards, who let Orlando shoot 50.5 percent from the field and outrebound them 54-43.
Despite posting his second straight triple-double, Westbrook didn't help Washington's offensive efficiency. The nine-time All-Star made just six of his 19 shots. He was the only Wizards starter who made less than 50 percent of his field-goal attempts.
Westbrook didn't make a field goal in the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter. He finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in 36 minutes.
LaMelo Ball Bounces Back with 13 Pts, 6 Reb in Hornets' Loss