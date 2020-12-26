    Russell Westbrook Says He Was Bulls--tting Around' in Wizards' Loss to Magic

    Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Russell Westbrook is taking responsibility for the Washington Wizards' 130-120 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. 

    Following the game, Westbrook told reporters the defeat was "on me—bulls--tting around, missing these shots." 

    Washington has dropped each of its first two games this season. The season-opening defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers was due in large part to poor fourth-quarter defense. The Sixers dropped 40 points in the final 12 minutes to turn a 10-point deficit at the start of the period into a 113-107 win. 

    Saturday was an all-around poor defensive game for the Wizards, who let Orlando shoot 50.5 percent from the field and outrebound them 54-43. 

    Despite posting his second straight triple-double, Westbrook didn't help Washington's offensive efficiency. The nine-time All-Star made just six of his 19 shots. He was the only Wizards starter who made less than 50 percent of his field-goal attempts. 

    Westbrook didn't make a field goal in the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter. He finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in 36 minutes. 

