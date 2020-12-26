Grizzlies' Ja Morant 'Fed Up' with Lack of Respect from Refs After Loss to Hawks

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

It only took two games for Ja Morant's frustration with the referees to boil over this season.

Following Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Memphis Grizzlies star said that he wasn't getting respect from the officials after he was called for a technical foul earlier in the night. When asked if that's part of being a second-year player in the league, Morant bristled at the notion.

The Grizzlies star finished with 28 points, seven assists and three rebounds, but Memphis fell to 0-2 on the year. He shot just eight free throws, connecting on six of them.

Morant wants to make sure he's afforded the benefit of doubt as his team continues to develop. He's not worried about speaking up against the league, either, if it helps make his point.