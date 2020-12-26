    RJ Barrett: No Fans at Madison Square Garden 'Might Be an Advantage' for Knicks

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 27, 2020

    New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives on Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. The Pacers defeated the Knicks 121-107. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks, like most NBA teams, are playing without any fans in their home arena amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Knicks second-year guard RJ Barrett discussed the topic with reporters Saturday and noted that the lack of fans could give his team an advantage at Madison Square Garden.

    "Actually having no fans might be an advantage. I know if I was a competitor coming into the Garden with all those fans, I'd want to have a great game," Barrett said per SNY's Ian Begley.

    "So coming in there with no fans actually probably gives us an advantage that way too. It's just you have to go out there and play basketball."

    The Knicks have largely struggled for the past two decades, making the playoffs just four times in the last 19 seasons. But they haven't suffered much at the gate and even finished 10th in home attendance in 2019-20.

    It's not uncommon for opposing players to come to the Garden and light up the Knicks, although that's largely because of the team's defense, which has ranked below average in defensive rating 15 of the past 16 seasons, per Basketball Reference.

    Perhaps the 2020-21 season will be different, however.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Knicks opened their season with a loss to the Indiana Pacers before returning home to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday evening.

    Related

      LaMelo Ball Bounces Back with 13 Pts, 6 Reb in Hornets' Loss

      LaMelo Ball Bounces Back with 13 Pts, 6 Reb in Hornets' Loss
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo Ball Bounces Back with 13 Pts, 6 Reb in Hornets' Loss

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Ja Morant 'Fed Up' with Lack of Respect from Refs

      Ja Morant 'Fed Up' with Lack of Respect from Refs
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ja Morant 'Fed Up' with Lack of Respect from Refs

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Obi Toppin Has Strained Calf

      Knicks rookie will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

      Obi Toppin Has Strained Calf
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Obi Toppin Has Strained Calf

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Empty Garden Could Be Knicks' Advantage This Season

      Empty Garden Could Be Knicks' Advantage This Season
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Empty Garden Could Be Knicks' Advantage This Season

      New York Post
      via New York Post