Cowboys' Kellen Moore Reportedly Has 'High Interest' in Boise State HC Job

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly has "high interest" in Boise State's open head coach position, per Mike Prater of KTIK Sports Radio and the Idaho Press:

Moore, 32, started at quarterback for Boise State from 2008 to 2011. He was a two-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year, one-time Mountain West Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist during his Broncos tenure. In addition, Moore completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 14,667 yards and 142 touchdowns.

The Broncos also went 50-3 with Moore, who guided them to three Top 10 Associated Press poll finishes and a high of No. 4 in 2009, when the team went 14-0 and won the Fiesta Bowl.

Moore went undrafted but landed with the Detroit Lions in 2012. He stayed with the organization until 2015 before it released him. He then signed with the Dallas Cowboys and started the team's last two games of the 2015 season.

He missed the entire 2016 campaign with a fractured fibula and was on the active roster and practice squad in 2017 before retiring.

Moore rejoined Dallas as its quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and stayed on staff for 2020 despite Jason Garrett's firing and Mike McCarthy's hiring.

As Prater noted, Moore isn't the only person interested in the job. Andy Avalos, a former Boise State linebacker who works as Oregon's defensive coordinator, is also up for the gig. Avalos was a first-team All-WAC player in 2003 and 2004 and had 365 career tackles.

Avalos coached at Colorado, Nebraska-Kearney and Sacramento State before returning to Boise State in 2012. He coached defensive linemen in 2012 and 2013 and linebackers in 2014 and 2015 before adding defensive coordinator responsibilities in 2016. He left Boise State for Oregon in 2019.

Whomever takes over the Boise State gig will be replacing Bryan Harsin, who resigned to lead Auburn. The Broncos went 5-2 in 2020 and lost to San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game.