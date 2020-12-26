    Conor McGregor Deletes Tweets Ripping Khabib's Manager Ali Abdelaziz

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 26, 2020

    Conor McGregor smiles after defeating Donald
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Conor McGregor may have a rematch against Dustin Poirier coming up next month, but the UFC star took time out of his training sessions to goad rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, on social media Saturday.

    In a series of since-deleted tweets, McGregor implied that Nurmagomedov is ducking a rematch between the two, leading Abdelaziz to respond. 

    Nurmagomedov retired after defeating Justin Gaethje in October to unify the UFC lightweight championship, saying he didn't want to continue his MMA career following the death of his father and trainer, Abdulmanap, from COVID-19 complications. 

    Abdelaziz told McGregor to "sober up" during the Twitter exchange and said he'll have to go through the manager's current contenders if he wants to even think about reclaiming his belt. 

    That brought rising star Khamzat Chimaev into the conversation, with the undefeated Russian telling Nurmagomedov he'll "smash this chicken for you," referring to McGregor. 

    In January 2020, the Irishman defeated Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO at UFC 246, McGregor's first bout in 15 months. While he may have a ways to go until he's contending for belts again, it's clear McGregor is still in his prime when it comes to trashing his rivals online. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      2020 MMA Awards: Best Submission

      Our staff picks its winner for submission of the year 📲

      2020 MMA Awards: Best Submission
      MMA logo
      MMA

      2020 MMA Awards: Best Submission

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report

      Bellator full fight video: Cris Cyborg dominates Arlene Blencowe in first Bellator title defense

      Bellator full fight video: Cris Cyborg dominates Arlene Blencowe in first Bellator title defense
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Bellator full fight video: Cris Cyborg dominates Arlene Blencowe in first Bellator title defense

      MMA Fighting Newswire
      via MMA Fighting

      Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann off UFC Fight Island 7, now set for UFC 257

      Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann off UFC Fight Island 7, now set for UFC 257
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann off UFC Fight Island 7, now set for UFC 257

      Damon Martin,Mike Heck
      via MMA Fighting

      Natalia Silva fractures ulna, Manon Fiorot in to face Victoria Leonard at UFC Fight Island 8

      Natalia Silva fractures ulna, Manon Fiorot in to face Victoria Leonard at UFC Fight Island 8
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Natalia Silva fractures ulna, Manon Fiorot in to face Victoria Leonard at UFC Fight Island 8

      Steven Marrocco,Guilherme Cruz
      via MMA Fighting