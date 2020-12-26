Conor McGregor Deletes Tweets Ripping Khabib's Manager Ali Abdelaziz

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor may have a rematch against Dustin Poirier coming up next month, but the UFC star took time out of his training sessions to goad rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, on social media Saturday.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, McGregor implied that Nurmagomedov is ducking a rematch between the two, leading Abdelaziz to respond.

Nurmagomedov retired after defeating Justin Gaethje in October to unify the UFC lightweight championship, saying he didn't want to continue his MMA career following the death of his father and trainer, Abdulmanap, from COVID-19 complications.

Abdelaziz told McGregor to "sober up" during the Twitter exchange and said he'll have to go through the manager's current contenders if he wants to even think about reclaiming his belt.

That brought rising star Khamzat Chimaev into the conversation, with the undefeated Russian telling Nurmagomedov he'll "smash this chicken for you," referring to McGregor.

In January 2020, the Irishman defeated Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO at UFC 246, McGregor's first bout in 15 months. While he may have a ways to go until he's contending for belts again, it's clear McGregor is still in his prime when it comes to trashing his rivals online.