WWE Announces 'WWE Superstar Gaming Series' Featuring Rousey, The Miz, More

WWE announced it's launching the Superstar Gaming Series, which debuts Tuesday on WWE Network and the company's social media accounts.

Kinda Funny Games' Greg Miller will host the show alongside Xavier Woods, who has built a large profile outside his in-ring exploits thanks to his UpUpDownDown video series.

The Superstar Gaming Series will involve Ronda Rousey, The Miz, Liv Morgan, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke as they play Among Us and WWE 2K Battlegrounds against celebrities and eSports stars.

Many expected WWE to begin flexing its muscle in terms of streaming offerings when the promotion prohibited its wrestlers from using third-party video services in the fall. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported on-air talent could continue using Twitch and YouTube as long as they used their real names and not their wrestling monikers.